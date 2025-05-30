Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Edinburgh Rugby will face a tough challenge in their United Rugby Championship quarter-final against the Bulls in Pretoria without star winger Duhan van der Merwe, who has not been selected for the matchday squad despite traveling with the team.

Van der Merwe, Scotland’s record try-scorer and a British and Irish Lions squad member, has been sidelined since late March due to an ankle ligament injury that required surgery.

Article Will Continue After Ads

Head coach Sean Everitt confirmed Van der Merwe has returned to training and traveled to South Africa but is still a few days away from full match fitness.

Everitt explained, “We brought him along. There’s a possibility of a semi-final in Durban so bringing him along made sense,” but added, “It didn’t make sense to play him after just three training sessions on the field. We’d rather have a 100% fit Duhan next week”.

The Scotland wing has come through training unscathed but lacks match fitness due to limited full-contact practice since his injury.

Van der Merwe’s absence leaves Edinburgh relying on wingers Darcy Graham and Harry Paterson, both in good form, as they prepare for a difficult away test against the Bulls.

Jamie Ritchie returns to the starting lineup at blindside flanker, replacing Ben Muncaster, in what could be Ritchie’s final game before moving to Perpignan.

Edinburgh also face challenges in the second row with captain Grant Gilchrist sidelined by a hamstring injury and Glen Young absent due to the recent birth of his child.

Magnus Bradbury, normally a back-row player, may cover lock duties if needed, while academy player Liam McConnell will provide back-row cover on the bench.

Everitt expressed confidence in the younger players, saying, “It’s exciting for them… this is certainly going to be a game that they’ll remember for a lifetime”.

The Bulls, without fly-half Johan Goosen, still boast Springbok stars like Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, and Cameron Hanekom, making the quarter-final a formidable test for Edinburgh.

Despite being reigning URC champions, Edinburgh are not considered favorites, with Leinster, Bulls, and Sharks seen as stronger contenders.

Everitt emphasized the physical challenge ahead: “We understand that the Bulls consistently present a significant physical challenge, especially at Loftus. To compete and achieve victory, we must perform at our utmost level”.

Edinburgh will hope Van der Merwe’s full return in the semi-finals can boost their chances should they progress past the Bulls.