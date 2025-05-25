Stanislav Yanevski, the Bulgarian actor renowned for portraying Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

The 40-year-old actor, who celebrated his milestone birthday on May 16, shared on Instagram that he was hospitalized soon after his birthday due to an “inability to breathe.”

Yanevski posted a hospital selfie, taken right after emerging from the surgical room, to update his fans about his health scare.

“I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room,” Yanevski wrote, explaining the gravity of his condition.

The actor revealed he had been struggling with breathing issues for months, losing the ability to experience scents and facing sleep difficulties.

Yanevski noted, “I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months.”

He also shared that the surgery would allow him to “sleep without struggles” and recover with “peaceful sleep,” restoring his full strength soon.

Despite having “a few pieces planted in my nose,” which temporarily limits his ability to speak freely, Yanevski paused his Cameo bookings until he can communicate properly.

“I had a checkup with my doctor today and he said that I’m recovering really well and was actually quite surprised with my progress,” Yanevski stated, crediting his healthy diet, training, self-control, and positive mindset.

The actor, known for his quiet resilience, endured the ordeal privately, sharing, “As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody.”

Yanevski expressed gratitude for the support from his family and close friends, who were informed of his condition during recovery.

Reflecting on the experience, he described the tense moments before surgery, noting a superstitious hospital staff member refused to turn back, saying it was “bad luck.”

Yanevski recalled a lighthearted moment when the anaesthesiologist recognized him, asking, “You look familiar! Have I had you in my hands before?” to which he replied she might have seen him as Viktor Krum on screen.

The surgical team, thrilled to discover they were operating on the Harry Potter star, created a surreal moment of happiness before Yanevski was anesthetized.

He woke up post-surgery, disoriented, recalling, “Next thing I remember was waking up from a dream,” before finding himself in a hospital bed.

Yanevski extended heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff at Acibadem City Clinic for their exceptional care during his treatment.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Yanevski played Quidditch star Viktor Krum, a Bulgarian seeker who competed in the Triwizard Tournament and attended the Yule Ball with Hermione Granger, sparking tension with Ron Weasley.

Beyond Harry Potter, Yanevski appeared in Hostel: Part II (2007), Resistance (2014), Undercover (Bulgarian series Pod prikritie), and Last Man Down (2021) as Dr. Feltspat.

In recent years, Yanevski has engaged fans through YouTube content and personalized Cameo videos, though the latter is paused during his recovery.

Yanevski concluded his update with optimism, writing, “I’ll be back soon, stronger than ever!” as he continues his recovery journey.