Four members of the Wales senior men’s backroom team have been selected for the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour to Australia, highlighting the Welsh Rugby Union’s strong contribution to the Lions’ support staff.

Rhodri Bown, appointed to Lions head coach Andy Farrell’s analysis team, embarks on his fifth Lions campaign, having previously toured in 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2021.

Bown joined the WRU in 2004 and became head of performance analysis in 2016, managing a high-level analysis structure covering Wales men’s and women’s national squads, age-grade sides, Super Rygbi Cymru, and referees.

In Bown’s absence during the upcoming two-Test series in Japan, Marc Kinnaird, a 2021 Lions tourist, will lead the Wales senior men’s analysis team.

The medical team includes three appointments from Wales’ national squad: Dr Geoff Davies, team doctor since May 2012, and physiotherapist John Miles, who also serves as medical manager for community rugby in Wales, both joining the Lions medical team for their second consecutive tours.

Soft tissue specialist Susie Gill, who joined the WRU earlier this year from Gallagher Premiership side Harlequins, is selected for her first Lions campaign.

WRU CEO Abi Tierney expressed her delight, saying, “I’m delighted for Rhodri, Geoff, John and Susie having been appointed to the management team for this year’s Lions tour. This is a special honour for each person, their family and friends who I am sure will all be extremely proud of the achievement. Lions tours are an incredible experience. I know everyone at the WRU will join me in congratulating them and wishing them all the best in Australia”.

The Wales contingent in the Lions backroom team is thus composed of Rhodri Bown as analyst, Dr Geoff Davies as team doctor, Susie Gill as soft-tissue specialist, and John Miles as physiotherapist, reflecting a blend of experience and fresh expertise supporting the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour.