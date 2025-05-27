Wales Masters Announce 19-Player Squad for Summer Smash Showdown Against Ireland

The Wales Masters have finalized a 19-player squad for their highly anticipated clash against Ireland at the Summer Smash event at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, 14th June.

This day-long rugby league extravaganza in the nation’s capital features four matches in the JES Group Rugby League Conference, complemented by a series of U8 and U9 mini-games.

The Wales v Ireland Masters Rugby League match, scheduled for 5pm, is open to players aged 35 and over, with Wales introducing seven debutants to the lineup.

Among the newcomers are Dave Provis and David Lambeth from Cardiff Blue Dragons, Benjy Leach and Jason York from Solent Spitfires, Gareth Roberts from North Wales Buccaneers, Mervyn Richards from Swindon St George, and Robert Martin from UK Armed Forces Masters.

The Summer Smash kicks off with Cardiff Blue Dragons facing newcomers West Wales Jets, setting the stage for an action-packed day.

At 1pm, Cynon Valley Cavaliers take on Bridgend Blue Bulls in a highly anticipated matchup.

The 3pm slot features a rematch of last year’s Grand Final, with Aberavon Fighting Irish squaring off against South Wales Jets in a prime-time showdown.

Following the Masters game at 5pm, the day concludes with Rhondda Outlaws battling South Wales Saints at 6:30pm.

The U8 and U9 matches will entertain crowds as mini-games during half-time breaks of the main fixtures.

The Wales Masters squad includes Idris Evans, Craig Field, Jamie Iles, David Lambeth, Andrew Palfrey, Dave Provis, Chris Stiles, Chris Thomas, and Martyn Williams from Cardiff Blue Dragons.

Additional squad members are Andy Rees from Chester Gladiators, Michael Hughes from Crosfields, and Mark Camm, Rob Gray-Williams, Seth Pierce, and Gareth Roberts from North Wales Buccaneers.

Rounding out the team are Benjy Leach and Jason York from Solent Spitfires, Mervyn Richards from Swindon St George, and Robert Martin from UK Armed Forces Masters.