Wales Netball 2025 2026 Fixtures Released Full Competition Lineup
Media: WalesNetball

Wales Netball has just announced the highly anticipated National Competition Calendar for the 2025-2026 season, sparking excitement across the netball community!

As the current season wraps up, the governing body is gearing up for another thrilling year of fierce competition. Fans and players alike are eager to see what this new season will bring to the courts of Wales!

As one season draws to a close, we’re thrilled to announce the National Competition Calendar for 2025-2026! We can’t wait to see what the next season of fierce competition brings!

COMPETITION CALENDAR 25 – 26

NATIONAL CLUBS
CHAMPIONSHIP
SENIORS
SENIOR NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
NOV 16
Canolfan Brailsford, Bangor University

INTER COUNTY
CHAMPIONSHIP
INTER COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP
JAN 17 & 18
House of Sport, Cardiff

MASTERS
CHAMPIONSHIP
MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIP
JAN 25
Sport Wales National Centre, Cardiff

Dates subject to change if unforeseen scheduling conflicts arise that are not in our control.

NATIONAL SCHOOL
CHAMPIONSHIP
ANN SMART & PRESIDENTS CUP
FEB 7
Canolfan Brailsford, Bangor University

NATIONAL CLUB
CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 16s
U16 NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
MAR 14
Canolfan Brailsford, Bangor University

NATIONAL CLUB
CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 12s
U12 NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
JUNE 13
House of Sport, Cardiff

Dates subject to change if unforeseen scheduling conflicts arise that are not in our control.

NATIONAL CLUB
CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 14s
U14 NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
JUNE 14
House of Sport, Cardiff

CONTINGENCY DATE
JULY 11 & 12
TBC

Dates subject to change if unforeseen scheduling conflicts arise that are not in our control.