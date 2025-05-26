Wales Netball has just announced the highly anticipated National Competition Calendar for the 2025-2026 season, sparking excitement across the netball community!

As the current season wraps up, the governing body is gearing up for another thrilling year of fierce competition. Fans and players alike are eager to see what this new season will bring to the courts of Wales!

Media: WalesNetball

COMPETITION CALENDAR 25 – 26

NATIONAL CLUBS

CHAMPIONSHIP

SENIORS

SENIOR NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

NOV 16

Canolfan Brailsford, Bangor University

INTER COUNTY

CHAMPIONSHIP

INTER COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

JAN 17 & 18

House of Sport, Cardiff

MASTERS

CHAMPIONSHIP

MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIP

JAN 25

Sport Wales National Centre, Cardiff

COMPETITION CALENDAR 25 – 26

NATIONAL SCHOOL

CHAMPIONSHIP

ANN SMART & PRESIDENTS CUP

FEB 7

Canolfan Brailsford, Bangor University

NATIONAL CLUB

CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 16s

U16 NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

MAR 14

Canolfan Brailsford, Bangor University

NATIONAL CLUB

CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 12s

U12 NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

JUNE 13

House of Sport, Cardiff

Dates subject to change if unforeseen scheduling conflicts arise that are not in our control.

COMPETITION CALENDAR 25 – 26

NATIONAL CLUB

CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 14s

U14 NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

JUNE 14

House of Sport, Cardiff

CONTINGENCY DATE

JULY 11 & 12

TBC

Dates subject to change if unforeseen scheduling conflicts arise that are not in our control.