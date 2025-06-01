By The National Wales

Wales women’s football team suffered a devastating relegation from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Denmark in Odense.

A second-half strike from Bayern Munich star Pernille Harder, just four minutes after the interval, sealed Wales’ fate in Group A4 and ended their hopes of staying in League A.

Controversy clouded the first half when Jess Fishlock appeared to have put Wales ahead, her shot seemingly crossing the goal line before being cleared by Denmark’s defense.

However, Portuguese referee Ana Ribeiro did not award the goal, and with no goal-line technology in place at Odense Stadion, the decision could not be reviewed.

UEFA later clarified that goal-line technology is not mandatory and is implemented at the discretion of the host association, leaving Wales without crucial technological support in this high-stakes match.

Denmark, ranked among the top 20 in the world, created several chances, with Harder hitting the crossbar in the first half after a powerful header. Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark was also called into action to deny Amalie Vangsgaard with a key save.

The result means Wales will compete in League B during the next edition of the Nations League, significantly complicating their qualification route for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The defeat also highlighted Wales’ ongoing struggle to secure competitive victories against elite opposition as they build toward their UEFA Euro 2025 campaign.

Wales’ final chance in the current Nations League cycle comes against Italy in Swansea on Tuesday, offering a last opportunity for a morale-boosting performance.

Despite going into the match with belief and tactical discipline, the early injury to young defender Mayzee Davies in the third minute was a setback. Her condition will be closely monitored ahead of the Euros.

Wales gradually grew into the game, finding rhythm through sharp counter-attacks and solid defending. Jess Fishlock, returning from injury, combined well with captain Angharad James to steady the midfield.

A strong first-half showing included a vital block from Josie Green on Harder and a late save from Clark to keep the game scoreless at the break.

But just minutes after the restart, Wales faltered. Harder capitalized on a defensive lapse, cutting inside and rifling a shot past Clark from a tight angle.

With Italy and Sweden drawing 0-0 in the group’s other match, Wales knew only a win would save them from relegation.

Rhian Wilkinson’s side threw everything forward in the closing stages, with substitute Hannah Cain creating problems for Denmark’s defense, but the equalizer never came.

While the loss is a bitter pill to swallow, there were positives in Wales’ resilient performance against one of Europe’s top sides.

However, the elusive statement win over a top-ranked opponent remains out of reach, and questions now turn to the team’s strategy and preparation ahead of Euro 2025.