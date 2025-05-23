Yr Wyddfa, known as Snowdon, stands at 1,085 meters (3,559 feet) as the tallest mountain in Wales, dominating the Snowdon Massif within Eryri National Park in Gwynedd and historic Caernarvonshire. Yr Wyddfa, situated in Eryri National Park, North Wales, reaches an elevation of 1,085 meters (3,559 feet), making it the highest peak in both Wales and England.

The mountain lies within the Snowdon Massif, one of five main ranges in Eryri National Park, alongside Glyderau, Carneddau, Moelwynion, and Moel Hebog. Other ranges in the park include Rhinogydd, Cadair Idris, and Aran Fawddwy. Yr Wyddfa formed over millions of years through volcanic eruptions and glacial activity, shaping its slate and porphyry composition from the Ordovician Period (490 million to 443 million years ago). Intense glaciation carved its sharp ridges, cirques, and small lakes in the valleys radiating from the massif.

The mountain hosts the rare Snowdon Lily, a flower believed to have existed since the end of the Ice Age, unique to this location in the UK.

Historical and Cultural Importance

The first recorded successful climb of Yr Wyddfa was by Thomas Johnson in 1639. The mountain’s prominence as a landmark is improved by its visibility from the summit, where clear days allow views across the sea to Ireland.

Yr Wyddfa is a treasured landmark in Wales, central to the Snowdon Massif and a symbol of Eryri National Park’s wild beauty. Its Welsh name, meaning “the tumulus” or “burial mound,” reflects its cultural resonance, while its English name, Snowdon, underscores its historical importance across Britain.

Recreational Appeal

Hiking and Accessibility

Yr Wyddfa offers six eight-mile trails of varying difficulty for hikers to reach its summit. A rack-and-pinion railway, running from Llanberis to the summit, provides an accessible option for visitors, leading to the Hafod Eryri visitor centre at the peak. The mountain’s popularity makes it a key attraction in Snowdonia National Park, drawing climbers and tourists alike.

The Welsh 3000s Challenge

Yr Wyddfa is the highest of the 15 Welsh 3000s, mountains over 914 meters (3,000 feet) in Eryri National Park, including Garnedd Ugain (1,065 meters), Carnedd Llewelyn (1,064 meters), Carnedd Dafydd (1,044 meters), Glyder Fawr (999 meters), Glyder Fach (994 meters), Pen yr Ole Wen (978 meters), Foel Grach (976 meters), Yr Elen (962 meters), Y Garn (947 meters), Foel Fras (942 meters), Carnedd Gwenllian (926 meters), Elidir Fawr (924 meters), Crib Goch (923 meters), and Tryfan (915 meters).

The Welsh 3000s Challenge involves climbing all 15 peaks in a 50-kilometer journey with nearly 4,000 meters of ascent, a feat popular among dedicated climbers.

Comparison with Other Welsh Peaks

While Yr Wyddfa reigns supreme, other Welsh peaks include:

Pen y Fan (886 meters, 2,906 feet), the highest in South Wales, located in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, part of the Brecon Beacons with peaks like Corn Du (873 meters), Cribyn (795 meters), Waun Rydd (769 meters), Bwlch y Ddwyallt (754 meters), and Fan y Bîg (719 meters).

Carnedd Llewelyn (1,064 meters, 3,491 feet), the highest in the Carneddau range, known for challenging ascents and cliffs like Craig yr Ysfa and Ysgolion Duon's Black Ladders.

Glyder Fawr (999 meters, 3,278 feet), the highest in the Glyderau range, offering beautiful views due to its valley-separated position.

Tryfan (915 meters, 3,002 feet), a Glyderau peak with the iconic Sion a Siân (Adam and Eve) pillars, where climbers can earn the "Freedom of Tryfan" by jumping between them.

Cadair Idris (893 meters, 2,930 feet), southern Eryri's highest peak, part of the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge with Yr Wyddfa and Pen y Fan.

Waun Fach (811 meters, 2,661 feet), the highest in the Black Mountains, near Abergavenny.

Fan Brycheiniog (802 meters, 2,631 feet), the highest in the Black Mountain range, near Llyn y Fan Fawr, a large glacial lake.

Plynlimon (752 meters, 2,467 feet), the highest in the Cambrian Mountains, source of the Rivers Severn and Wye.

Foel Cwmcerwyn (536 meters, 1,758 feet), the highest in the Preseli Hills, within Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, alongside peaks like Carn Ingli (347 meters), Foel Eryr (404 meters), Foel Drygarn (360 meters), Foel Feddau (467 meters), Frenni Fach (301 meters), and Frenni Fawr (395 meters).

Mountain Ranges and National Parks

Wales has 136 mountains over 600 meters (2,000 feet), known as Hewitts, across 13 regions, with many formed during the last Ice Age 12,000 years ago. Eryri National Park hosts the Welsh 3000s, while Bannau Brycheiniog National Park includes Pen y Fan, and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park encompasses the Preseli Hills. The Black Mountains, Black Mountain, and Cambrian Mountains add to Wales’ varied ranges.

Conclusion

Yr Wyddfa, at 1,085 meters, stands as Wales’ tallest mountain, a geological wonder in Eryri National Park shaped by ancient volcanoes and glaciers, offering exciting climbs, a historic railway, and rare flora like the Snowdon Lily. Its prominence in the Welsh 3000s Challenge and cultural importance make it a must-visit, set against Wales’ 136 mountains and beautiful ranges, from the Brecon Beacons to the Preseli Hills.