The red dragon, known as Y Ddraig Goch, stands as the preeminent national symbol of Wales, emblazoned on the Welsh national flag since 1959, embodying the nation’s fierce pride and storied history. The red dragon, or Y Ddraig Goch, personifies Welsh fearlessness and is the centerpiece of the Welsh national flag, officially adopted in 1959.

It traces its origins to the 7th century, associated with King Cadwaladr of Gwynedd, often referred to as the dragon of Cadwaladr. Legends from the Mabinogion and Geoffrey of Monmouth’s Historia Regum Britanniae depict the red dragon battling a white dragon, symbolizing the Welsh triumph over the English.

Used as an insignia by Welsh armies throughout history, it was prominently featured by Owain Glyndŵr during his early 15th-century rebellions against English rule. Welsh-born King Henry VII adopted the red dragon with a white and green background at the Battle of Bosworth, later carrying it to St. Paul’s Cathedral as the declared king of England and Wales.

In Cyfranc Lludd a Lleuelys, Historia Brittonum, and the Welsh triads, Merlin/Ambrosius prophesies the red dragon’s victory over the white dragon, symbolizing the Celtic Britons reclaiming the island from Anglo-Saxons.

Modern Usage

The red dragon appears on countless souvenirs and gift shop merchandise, reinforcing its iconic status. The motto “Y Ddraig Goch Ddyry Cychwyn” (“the red dragon inspires action” or “the red dragon shall lead”) adorned the Royal Badge of Wales from 1953 to 2008 and appeared on £1 coins representing Cardiff.

Other Prominent Welsh Symbols

The Leek: A Historic Emblem

The leek is a long-standing symbol of Wales, worn on St David’s Day (March 1) and by Welsh regiments, with its use noted as an “ancient tradition” in Shakespeare’s Henry V. Legend attributes its origins to King Cadwaladr of Gwynedd, who ordered soldiers to wear leeks on their armor to distinguish them in battle.

Welsh archers at the Battle of Crécy in the 14th century wore green and white colors, hinting at the leek’s association. The Tudor household solidified this tradition by instructing guards to wear leeks on St David’s Day.

In ancient times, Druids valued the leek as a medicine for colds, childbirth pains, and protection against wounds, lightning, and evil spirits, and as a tool for divination. The leek appeared on the reverse of the 1984 British £1 coin representing Wales.

The Daffodil:

The daffodil, known as cenhinen Bedr (Peter’s leek), is the national flower of Wales, gaining prominence in the 19th and 20th centuries and often worn on St David’s Day due to its bloom timing. Its link to leeks, through its Welsh name, and its brighter appearance boosted its popularity as a wearable symbol.

Former UK Prime Minister David Lloyd George wore a daffodil during the 1911 investiture of the Prince of Wales, strengthening its symbolic status. Sports fans often wear daffodil hats at games, integrating it into modern celebrations.

The Welsh Language:

The Welsh language, a Celtic language evolved from Brittonic, is spoken by around 750,000 people, primarily in Wales but also in England, the USA, Canada, and Patagonia. It is a foundation of Welsh identity, present on television, radio, road signs, and markings like “Croeso i Gymru” (welcome to Wales).

Despite a decline after Henry VIII’s Act of Union prohibited its use in public administration and Victorian-era punishments, revitalization efforts have increased speakers to over a quarter of the population.

Welsh Lovespoons:

Welsh lovespoons, intricately carved wooden spoons with motifs like hearts, birds, flowers, dragons, knots, rings, horseshoes, and locks, were traditionally given by young men to express love and craftsmanship. The oldest dated lovespoon, from 1667, is displayed at St Fagans National Museum of History near Cardiff. They remain popular gifts for occasions like birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries.

The Welsh Harp:

The triple harp, imported from 17th-century Italy, became the national instrument of Wales, known as the Welsh harp due to its popularity among Welsh musicians. Its use in eisteddfodau festivals preserved its prominence despite waning interest elsewhere in Europe.

The Red Kite: Wildlife Symbol

The red kite, a bird of prey, is considered Wales’ national bird, voted the nation’s favorite in 2007 after conservation efforts revived its population from near extinction in the 1980s to around 6,000 pairs across the UK. It is featured on Powys County Council branding and can be seen at feeding stations like Bwlch Nant yr Arian.

Welsh National Dress:

The Welsh national dress, featuring tall black “chimney” hats, red shawls, and bedgowns, reflects 19th-century rural women’s attire and became a national symbol through tourism postcards in the late 19th century. Adopted as a national costume from the 1880s, it is worn on St David’s Day by schoolchildren and at sporting events. The Welsh hat, appearing in the 1830s, became an icon of Wales from the 1840s.

Rugby Union:

Rugby union is widely regarded as Wales’ national sport, uniting the nation during international matches in Cardiff. The first Welsh international match occurred in 1881 against England in Blackheath, London, with Wales later winning four Six Nations championships from 2011 to 2021 and 28 outright titles historically. The oval ball is a strong symbol of Welsh passion and unity.

Male Voice Choirs:

Male voice choirs, rooted in cultural festivals like the Eisteddfod (running since 1176) and the mining industry, are a cherished Welsh symbol. Notable choirs include Treorchy, Morriston, and Only Men Aloud, performing at rugby matches, pubs, and clubs.

The Flag of St David and Other Flags

The Flag of St David, a gold cross on a black background, is flown on St David’s Day as an alternative to the national flag, representing the patron saint of Wales. The banner of Owain Glyndŵr, with four lions on red and gold, and the Golden Dragon (Y Ddraig Aur) used in his independence campaign, symbolize Welsh nationhood.

The flag of the Princely House of Aberffraw features four lions passant guardant in gold and red. The Prince of Wales’s feathers, a badge with three white feathers and the motto “Ich dien” (I serve), is used by Welsh rugby union teams and the Royal Welsh regiment but is controversial due to its association with the British monarchy.

Conclusion

The red dragon, Y Ddraig Goch, dominates as Wales’ national symbol, its fiery image on the flag encapsulating centuries of triumph and pride, complemented by the leek, daffodil, Welsh language, lovespoons, triple harp, red kite, national dress, rugby union, male voice choirs, and other emblems like the Flag of St David and Welsh Oak. These symbols, rooted in history and culture, unite Wales in a lively tapestry of identity celebrated on St David’s Day and beyond.