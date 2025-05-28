Nationwide Building Society will reveal on Thursday, May 29, 2025, whether millions of its customers will receive a £100 Fairer Share Payment bonus, based on the society’s full-year financial results.

Nearly four million customers benefited from the Fairer Share Payment scheme in 2024, sharing in the society’s profits.

The Fairer Share Payment, launched in 2023, rewards loyal banking and mortgage customers by distributing profits.

Nationwide’s Board will base its 2025 Fairer Share Payment decision on the society’s financial performance, as confirmed by a spokesperson: “Nationwide’s Board will decide on a Fairer Share Payment for 2025 based on our financial performance.”

CEO Debbie Crosbie stated late last year that Nationwide was “well positioned” to offer the £100 bonus again, pending strong financial results.

In 2024, eligibility required customers to hold a current account and have at least £100 in a savings account or £100 outstanding on a mortgage by March 31, 2024, alongside additional account-specific criteria.

Last year, Nationwide contacted eligible members by May 31, 2024, with payments distributed between June 13 and June 28, 2024.

A similar announcement and payment timeline is expected in 2025 if the Fairer Share Payment scheme continues.

Nationwide recently issued a £50 “thank you” payment to over 12 million eligible customers by April 30, 2025, recognizing their role in the society’s financial strength.

CEO Debbie Crosbie explained: “The Big Nationwide Thank You is our way of recognising the role our members have played in building our financial strength to make our purchase of Virgin Money possible.”

Nationwide completed its acquisition of Virgin Money in October 2024, creating a combined entity with approximately 24.5 million customers, over 25,000 employees, and nearly 700 branches.

The Virgin Money brand will gradually phase out, with Nationwide planning to rebrand it within six years while maintaining both brands initially.

How did members qualify for the payment?

In the previous year, members qualified if they met at least one of the following conditions by a set date:

Had at least one qualifying transaction on a Nationwide current or savings account.

Held a combined balance of £100 or more across Nationwide current and/or savings accounts.

Owed £100 or more on a Nationwide residential mortgage.

Will I get the Nationwide fairer share payment?

So long as you still had an open current account with us, we transferred it straight to you.