The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has appointed Dave Reddin as Director of Rugby and Elite Performance, effective from 1 September 2025, aiming to revitalize Welsh rugby’s elite structures.

Reddin brings 30 years of experience, including his role as England’s fitness coach during their 2003 World Cup victory, and has worked with the British Olympic Association and the Football Association alongside Gareth Southgate.

WRU CEO Abi Tierney praised the appointment, stating, “We know the whole game in Wales will reap the benefits of this appointment,” reflecting the global recognition of Reddin’s expertise.

One of Reddin’s immediate tasks will be to oversee the hiring of a new senior men’s head coach following Warren Gatland’s departure earlier this year, with Steve Tandy, Scotland’s defense coach, considered a top candidate.

Reddin expressed enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “I am excited by the challenge ahead. It is an honor to be joining Welsh rugby at such a pivotal moment, and I look forward to working with the team to enhance the performance structures and bring success to the national teams”.

In addition to coaching appointments, Reddin will implement the WRU’s ‘One Wales’ strategy, which seeks to unify and strengthen performance structures across the men’s and women’s national teams as well as the four professional regions.

His role is seen as crucial for Welsh Rugby’s efforts to improve its elite program and achieve future victories.

Meanwhile, in football, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly considering leaving the club next week to join Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal. Fernandes’ representatives have recently met with Al-Hilal officials to discuss a move that would allow him to participate in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Despite remaining focused during Manchester United’s Asia tour and fulfilling his captain duties, Fernandes has not confirmed his future, prompting speculation about his departure.

Manchester United appears relaxed about the situation, with head coach Ruben Amorim acknowledging Fernandes’ leadership and passion, while understanding that an £80 million transfer fee could help reshape the squad.

Fernandes, who extended his contract to 2027 last year, is among United’s highest earners, and the Saudi offer reportedly would more than double his salary.

He ended the last season as the club’s top scorer with 19 goals and has made 290 appearances, scoring 98 goals since joining from Sporting in January 2020.

However, some, including former captain Roy Keane, have criticized Fernandes for perceived disciplinary issues affecting the team.

Fernandes is expected to play in Manchester United’s upcoming match against Hong Kong during their tour.

These developments highlight significant changes in elite rugby and football, with Welsh Rugby seeking renewed success under Dave Reddin’s leadership and Manchester United potentially losing a key player in Bruno Fernandes.