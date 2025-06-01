By The National Wales

Judgement Day, which traditionally brings together Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys, and Scarlets for two back-to-back Welsh derbies on the same day at the same venue, has been a fixture in Welsh rugby since its inception in 2013.

The event peaked in 2016 with an impressive crowd of over 68,000 at the Principality Stadium. However, its popularity has declined in recent years, with the 2025 edition attracting just 28,328 fans—the lowest attendance for any of the nine occasions held at the Principality Stadium.

For comparison, when the event was moved to Cardiff City Stadium in 2024, the crowd was even smaller, at 20,328.

The PRB, which includes representatives from the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the four regions and oversees the professional game in Wales, stated that the event will take a “hiatus” in 2026 to allow for a reimagining of its format.

“The concept has huge potential, and its early incarnations were a proven success, but we think it is time to re-imagine it,” a PRB spokesperson said. “We will rethink the product we are offering and bring back an event to showcase Welsh professional rugby in the future.”

The decision comes as the URC fixtures for the 2025-26 season were released, confirming the absence of Judgement Day. Instead, the focus will shift to maximizing attendance at individual derby days and other key fixtures at the teams’ home venues.

Ospreys head coach Mark Jones and Scarlets captain Josh Macleod expressed hope for the event’s future, suggesting that with the right adjustments, crowds could be drawn back.

The decline in Judgement Day’s appeal contrasts with the success of other events at the Principality Stadium. In May 2025, over 50,000 fans attended a historic English league match between Bath and Bristol, dubbed the ‘Big Day Out.’

The two English sides are set to return to the stadium next season for a repeat of the event, highlighting the venue’s continued ability to draw large crowds for high-profile rugby matches.

As Welsh rugby navigates this transition, the PRB remains optimistic about Judgement Day’s potential, aiming to revitalize the event to once again celebrate the best of Welsh professional rugby.