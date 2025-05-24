The Wyatt Sicks, led by Uncle Howdy, made a shocking return on May 23, 2025, obliterating the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Division during the WWE Tag Team Championship Match, signaling a dark new chapter for the Blue Brand.

Uncle Howdy and his faction, absent for months due to Bo Dallas’ undisclosed injury, stormed the ring in Savannah, Georgia, interrupting a heated WWE Tag Team Championship Match between the Street Profits and Fraxiom. The match, filled with tense near falls, saw #DIY attempt to interfere, only to be countered by the Motor City Machine Guns, escalating the chaos. As the lights went out, the Wyatt Sicks emerged to “holy sh*t” chants, laying waste to every team in the ring, sparing no one, and concluding with their signature pose and a candle blown out in honor of Bray Wyatt’s 38th birthday. This anarchic return capped a wild go-home show for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Drew McIntyre was ambushed by a furious Damian Priest upon arriving at the arena, with security quickly intervening to separate the brawling superstars. Tiffany Stratton kicked off the show with a promo hyping her Money in the Bank success, only to be interrupted by Alexa Bliss, who warned, “Tiffany better pray she doesn’t win MITB, because Stratton’s downfall will come faster than her rise to the top.” Charlotte Flair then confronted Stratton, vowing to cash in on her after winning MITB, but Stratton dismissed both as “vintage” and claimed superiority.

Giulia earned a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair, capitalizing with a top-rope stomp on Flair’s surgically repaired knee and a Northern Lights Bomb on Vega. Backstage, Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice mocked Vega’s loss, sparking a brawl that Michin and B-Fab broke up, leading to a tag team match challenge approved by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. Michin and B-Fab defeated Piper Niven and Alba Fyre of the Secret Hervice, with Zelina Vega neutralizing Chelsea Green’s interference, allowing B-Fab to debut her Fab-U-Loss neckbreaker for the win.

Tommaso Ciampa bested Chris Sabin in a singles match, aided by Candice LeRae’s surprise return, who distracted Sabin, enabling Ciampa’s running knee victory. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre’s ongoing feud spilled into another brawl during a planned promo segment, with security struggling to separate them. Jacob Fatu confronted Solo Sikoa backstage, expressing distrust in JC Mateo, stating, “Mateo is not my blood and he dang sure is not my family.” Fatu and Mateo later defeated Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix, with Solo Sikoa’s ringside distraction enabling Mateo’s Tour of the Islands for the win.

Charlotte Flair caught Alexa Bliss talking to her doll Lilly about friendship, leading to Bliss throwing shade, saying she’d see Flair at Money in the Bank. Santos Escobar announced that Los Garza will face El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano in a six-man tag match at AAA Worlds Collide on June 7. R-Truth addressed the Savannah crowd, vowing to “beat the hustle, loyalty, and respect back into” John Cena, whom he compared to Gollum, at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

LA Knight qualified for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black, capitalizing on Black’s Black Mass to steal the pin. The Miz secured Carmelo Hayes a spot in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Jacob Fatu and Andrade, set for next week’s SmackDown, as confirmed by Nick Aldis. A Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match featuring Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Nia Jax was also announced for next week. Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green for the Women’s United States Championship was confirmed for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The night ended with the Wyatt Sicks’ destruction of the Street Profits, Fraxiom, #DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns, resulting in the WWE Tag Team Championship Match ending in a no-contest, cementing their terrifying return.