Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is experiencing a widespread outage, with thousands unable to access the website, app, or login page. Downdetector reported 11,866 complaints by 1:45 PM, starting around 1 PM, with users seeing “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” Netblocks.org confirmed the global outage, unrelated to regional internet issues. This follows a similar disruption on Thursday.

Elon Musk, who bought X for $44 billion in 2022, has overseen significant changes, including an 80% staff cut and renaming. X’s 162 million active daily users on US election day reflect stagnant growth, with recent exits by The Guardian, Stephen King, and Don Lemon.

Article Will Continue After Ads

X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue. 1:21 AM · May 23, 2025

What caused the outage?

On May 23, Wired reported anonymous sources saying the outage was caused by a fire at a data center in Hillsboro, Oregon. The data center is leased by X and emergency services were called to fight the fire. Reported By tomsguide.com