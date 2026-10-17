The Office for National Statistics recorded a total of 60.9 million people in England and Wales in mid‑2023, an increase of 610,000 – the biggest annual jump in three‑quarters…

Photo credit: Online Resources

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 1:51 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Mid‑year estimates released this week show Wales’ population standing at 3.2 million in 2026, confirming a modest rise since the 2025 figure.

The Office for National Statistics recorded a total of 60.9 million people in England and Wales in mid‑2023, an increase of 610,000 – the biggest annual jump in three‑quarters of a century.

Advertisement

Within that, Wales added roughly 30,000 residents over the same period, nudging the national total from 3.164 million in 2023 to the current 3.2 million.

Advertisement

Growth remains concentrated in the south, where Cardiff, Swansea and Newport continue to attract the bulk of new arrivals.

Advertisement

Neighbouring valleys that fringe these cities also benefit from spill‑over housing demand, while the north‑east, centred on Wrexham and Flintshire, retains a steady share of the population.

Despite the overall rise, the annual growth rate has slowed to around 0.5 percent, down from the 1.4 percent recorded across the 2011‑2021 decade.

Wales’ land area of 20,732 sq km yields a population density of roughly 150 people per square kilometre, a figure that has edged higher as the headcount climbs.

Demographic analysts note that the modest increase reflects a balance between net migration and a gradual rise in life expectancy, offset by a slight dip in birth rates.

Religious affiliation data released alongside the population figures show Christianity still commands the largest share, with 57.6 percent of residents identifying as Christian.

Within the Christian community, the Anglican Church remains the predominant denomination, followed by Catholics, Presbyterians, Methodists and Baptists.

Non‑Christian faiths collectively account for 5 percent of the population, led by Islam at 1.5 percent.

Hinduism (0.3 percent), Sikhism (0.1 percent) and Judaism (0.1 percent) each represent small but established minorities.

Buddhism and other smaller faiths together make up 0.7 percent of the religious landscape.

Those reporting no religious affiliation total 32.1 percent, a group that includes atheists, agnostics and individuals who describe themselves as having “nothing in particular”.

The proportion of the unaffiliated has risen steadily over the past decade, mirroring trends observed across the wider United Kingdom.

Local authorities in the south‑west have highlighted the need for additional community facilities to accommodate the growing and diversifying population.

In Cardiff, the council has earmarked funds for new cultural centres aimed at serving both long‑standing residents and newer communities.

Similarly, Swansea’s housing strategy now incorporates provisions for multi‑faith prayer spaces in upcoming developments.

Wrexham County Borough Council, meanwhile, is reviewing its public service capacity to ensure health and education provision keeps pace with demographic shifts.

Health officials point out that an ageing population will place greater demand on NHS Wales, particularly in rural areas where service access is already stretched.

Economic forecasts suggest the modest population growth will support a gradual rise in consumer spending, though analysts caution that wage growth must keep pace to sustain living standards.

Transport planners note that increased commuter flows between the south‑east and north‑west corridors could pressure existing rail and road networks.

Welsh Government ministers have pledged to invest in infrastructure upgrades, citing the latest population data as a key driver for long‑term planning.

Overall, the 2026 figures paint a picture of steady, if unremarkable, growth for Wales, with demographic changes prompting incremental adjustments across public services and community provision.

As the nation moves towards the next census, officials will continue to monitor these trends to inform policy and resource allocation.