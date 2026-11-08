Award-Winning Hwyl Sauna Finds New Home at Coppet Hall Beach After Saundersfoot Planning Rejection

Kerry Evans, owner of the award-winning Hwyl Outdoor Sauna, has secured a permanent location at Coppet Hall beach in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, after a previous planning application for the seafront was rejected by the national park.

The mobile, wood-fired sauna initially received temporary permission from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee in June 2024 to overlook Saundersfoot harbour for two years.

Evans subsequently applied to keep the facility at the harbour permanently, but the committee rejected the plan in July on the advice of planning officers.

In February, the business achieved significant recognition by winning Sauna of the Year 2026/27 at the Wales Prestige Awards, which also led to coverage in the national press.

Public support for the original seafront proposal was strong, with residents describing the sauna as “a major asset to the village” and “a wellness landmark for Saundersfoot.”

Officers ultimately rejected the harbour application, citing potential harm to the village’s conservation area and a failure to address a new requirement for a Flood Consequences Assessment.

The officer report also noted that the proposal included a booking office not covered by the temporary permission, thereby increasing the overall amount of development.

Following the refusal, Evans lodged an appeal with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales, arguing that the site’s unique coastal views were integral to the customer experience.

She stated: “Part of the magic of that sauna is the view and the magic of the Pembrokeshire coast with the amazing light; people feeling slightly uptight come out relaxed, there’s a sense of space and connection with the outside world, which is hugely important for us as human beings.”

A Change.org petition titled “Save Hwyl outdoor sauna Saundersfoot” has attracted more than 600 signatures since the initial planning refusal.

In her latest application, Evans sought to move the sauna to Coppet Hall beach, situated between the Coppet Hall Beach Centre and the tunnel to Wisemans Bridge.

Her application statement noted: “The area is within the Hean Castle Estate at Coppet Hall.” I have spoken with the owners and management of the estate, who feel the sauna would fit well with the other tourism offerings at Coppet Hall.

The estate currently hosts an outdoor activity and hire centre, surf shop, café, and the Lan y Mor restaurant, alongside toilet, changing, and cold-water shower facilities.

Evans added: “As an established business within Saundersfoot the sauna has been extremely well supported by the local community of businesses and residents.”

The Saundersfoot community council backed the new proposal, while 12 members of the public supported it, calling it “a major asset to the local area” and “a unique and positive holistic service for sea swimmers all year round.”

An officer report recommending approval stated: “The proposed scheme is considered acceptable in terms of its siting, its impact upon the special qualities of the National Park and visual amenity.”

The report continued: “Given the mobile nature of the sauna and booking office which are proposed to be sited on the land in question, there are no significant concerns in relation to flood risk, subject to the imposition of an appropriate condition requiring a written statement regarding management of this.”

Following the approval, Evans expressed her gratitude: “A big thank you to the Hean Castle Estate for offering me my wonderful new location with amazing views across the beach and Monkstone Point, and to Saundersfoot Harbour for being a fantastic home since I started my business in July 2024.”

She added: “I would also like to thank all my customers and the amazing people who have offered me support of all kinds over the last few months.” It has really meant a lot.

Evans is currently finalising the relocation date and stated: “I am just trying to finalise the relocation date and look forward to seeing everyone soon and sharing the same amazing sauna experience with a new view.”

She confirmed: “I have lodged my appeal for the village centre site, so my story at the harbour is not over yet.” Let’s wait and see what happens with that one too.