We can beat teams in higher leagues than us – Colwill

Rubin Colwill asserts Cardiff City possess the capability to defeat opponents from higher divisions following their 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Premier League side Burnley. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who has contributed three goals and three assists this season, believes the upset has significantly boosted squad morale ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

The Bluebirds will face Wrexham at the Stok Cae Ras on Tuesday evening at 20:00 BST, marking their first meeting in 21 years. Colwill, who earned a recall to the Wales squad earlier this month, highlighted the psychological benefit of overcoming a top-flight team in the previous round.

“I think Burnley was really good for us. We played a Premier League team, played really well and beat them,” the midfielder stated regarding the team’s recent performance. “That gives us a lot of confidence that we can beat teams in higher leagues than us, not just in League One.

Cardiff currently sit top of League One, level on points with Stevenage and Bradford City, despite a recent 1-0 league defeat to Bolton Wanderers. A last-minute goal from Amario Cozier-Duberry secured the win for Bolton on Saturday, marking Cardiff’s third league loss of the season.

Colwill confirms the squad’s focus has shifted entirely to the all-Welsh encounter, describing the upcoming match as a significant test for the Bluebirds. He acknowledged the heightened stakes involved in competing against a club currently positioned one division above them in the English football pyramid.

“It’s exciting, they’re a division higher than us now so it adds that extra bit of emphasis on the game. It’s going to be a test, but we’re all looking forward to it,” he explained to the press.

The midfielder characterised the fixture as a “semi-derby,” noting the scarcity of Welsh clubs within the English professional system. He emphasised that the rivalry is inherent whenever two Welsh teams meet, regardless of the distance between their home grounds.

“It’s probably a semi-derby as it’s a long way away but there’s not many Welsh clubs in the English system. So anytime you come across one it’s always going to be a bit of a rivalry and it’s another Welsh team that we can try and beat.

Colwill admitted he has closely followed Wrexham’s recent rise, describing their trajectory as “brilliant for Welsh football” and for the local community. However, he assured supporters that the narrative surrounding Wrexham will not alter Cardiff’s tactical approach or determination to progress to the EFL Cup quarter-finals.