Pembrokeshire schools get £60m ALN boost

Deputy leader Paul Miller welcomes extra £60m for Additional Learning Needs, a short‑term cash injection for Pembrokeshire pupils.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council has secured an extra £60 million for pupils with Additional Learning Needs (ALN) in the current financial year, a short‑term cash injection welcomed by the council’s deputy leader.

The funding, agreed between Welsh Labour and the Plaid Cymru‑led Welsh Government, will be included in the Supplementary Budget for 2026‑27, which is to be laid before the Senedd on Tuesday, 13 October, and debated on 3 November.

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Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller said the money will help schools cope with rising pressures.

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“There are almost 1,900 learners across Pembrokeshire who have additional learning needs.”

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He added that families and staff have been voicing concerns for months.

“I regularly speak to parents, carers and school staff who have told me about the pressures they are facing and the need for funding to keep pace with growing complexities.”

Mr Miller stressed that the new allocation is a vital step.

“Securing £60 million for pupils with ALN this year was greatly needed.”

At least 40,000 children and young people across Wales are recorded as having ALN, according to the Welsh Government.

The agreement follows weeks of negotiation after Plaid Cymru’s initial proposal of £40 million for ALN support was rejected by Welsh Labour as insufficient.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth welcomed the cross‑party deal.

“This agreement reflects what can be achieved when parties across the Senedd work together.” It will unlock an extra £60m towards Additional Learning Needs in this financial year.

Welsh Labour Leader Ken Skates MS echoed the sentiment, highlighting the impact on schools and colleges.

“We are pleased to have secured an additional £60 million for Additional Learning Needs this year.” This money will make a huge difference to schools and colleges across Wales, and it is important that it now delivers for the children and young people who need it.

The extra funding will be distributed to local authorities, with Pembrokeshire set to receive a proportionate share based on its ALN pupil numbers.

School governors in the county have welcomed the announcement, noting that previous budgets left many programmes under‑resourced.

Local education charities have also praised the move, calling it a “crucial lifeline” for families navigating complex support pathways.

While the £60 million boost is welcomed, officials stress that long‑term funding solutions will be needed to sustain and expand services for ALN learners.

The Supplementary Budget will be examined by the Senedd on 3 November, where further scrutiny of the allocation and its implementation timeline is expected.