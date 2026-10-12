Emma Finucane aims for sprint gold at Shanghai Worlds

The 23‑year‑old Welsh rider heads into the competition on the back of a European title set with a new world record, World Cup victories in Hong Kong and…

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 12:05 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Emma Finucane arrives in Shanghai as the clear favourite for the women’s sprint title at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, a race she is determined to win after a season of record‑breaking performances.

The 23‑year‑old Welsh rider heads into the competition on the back of a European title set with a new world record, World Cup victories in Hong Kong and Nilai and an unprecedented four Commonwealth gold medals for Wales.

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Finucane’s résumé already includes an Olympic team sprint gold, three world championship titles and two European crowns, yet she is keen to add another sprint world crown to her tally.

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Last year’s championships in Santiago ended in disappointment when she was relegated in the quarter‑final against Russia’s Yana Burlakova after drifting into the sprinter’s lane.

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“I know what (winning a world title) feels like,” Finucane said. “I also know how hard it is to win a world title.”

Last year taught me a lot at the world champs. I didn’t do as much racing in the season and the world champs is obviously a massive event.

I think for me, I put a lot of emphasis on it, and this time round I have again, but I’ve had the Commonwealth Games to carry momentum from. I’ve got a little confidence from other racing this year, so I can use that going into the worlds.”

Her triumph over New Zealand’s two‑time Olympic champion Ellesse Andrews at the Commonwealth Games has reinforced belief that she can repeat the feat on the world stage.

”I haven’t really looked at it being, ‘I’ve dominant this year, I should be winning the world title, I’ll be a favourite’,” said Finucane, who will also race in the team sprint and keirin.

“For myself, I want to win it and that’s the ultimate goal.” But last year I wanted to win it and I came sixth.

One thing I’ve really learned about myself is – yes, I can physically be in the best shape, but I have to take it race by race.”

Finucane acknowledges the weight of her own achievements while keeping her focus on the present.

“I can’t believe that I’ve done so much in my career already at 23 years old, but for me moving forward there are goals I have,” she said. “I want to be the most successful British sprinter and add more world titles.”

“There are things I want to achieve,” Finucane added. “But I don’t put pressure on that every day.”

I just work hard and take each day as it comes.”

On the women’s side, the record for most rainbow jerseys is held by Victoria Pendleton, who amassed nine titles alongside two Olympic golds.

The Shanghai event, running from 14 to 18 October, also marks the first world championships since the retirement of Katy Marchant, a former Olympic team sprint champion who shared the podium with Finucane and Sophie Capewell in Paris.

“She’s been an absolute inspiration,” Finucane said of Marchant. “She’s led the team, I’ve learned so much from her throughout the years.”

She’s left a big legacy, a big mark on the team sprint and really paved the way for us.”

With confidence buoyed by a stellar 2026 campaign and the lessons of a missed title, Finucane will line up in Shanghai intent on capping a golden year with the sport’s most coveted sprint victory.