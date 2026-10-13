Reform UK MS claims £569 Cardiff hotel expense

Reform UK Senedd member Cai Parry‑Jones faces scrutiny after claiming £569 for a week‑long hotel stay in Cardiff, adding to a string of cost‑related controversies.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 8:10 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Reform UK Senedd Member for Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf, Cai Parry‑Jones, has been shown to have claimed £569 from the Member Overnight Accommodation Budget for a week‑long hotel stay in Cardiff.

The expense, recorded for the period 12 May to 18 May, was lodged under the accommodation allowance that covers overnight costs incurred by members while performing their duties.

Advertisement

Parry‑Jones, who was elected in May 2026, represents a constituency centred on Cardiff despite residing on Anglesey at the time of his selection.

Advertisement

His candidacy was confirmed by the national Reform UK leadership, bypassing local party member input, a process that has drawn criticism from within the party’s own supporters.

Advertisement

Within weeks of taking his seat, the new MS was appointed to Reform UK’s shadow cabinet in the Senedd as the minister for finance and government efficiency.

He has repeatedly called for cuts to Welsh Government overseas spending, arguing that the £9.2 million allocated to international activities in the 2025‑26 budget represents a negligible 0.031 % of the total budget.

Parry‑Jones has also targeted Welsh Government overseas offices, urging their closure on the grounds that they are “unnecessary” for trade and tourism promotion.

Earlier in his term, the MS sparked controversy by posting on social media that Senedd members had been issued two £2,000 laptops and a £1,000 mobile phone, a claim later contradicted by official Senedd IT figures.

He has also faced criticism for describing accessibility signs for autistic attendees as wasteful, later clarifying that he had been told by non‑medical acquaintances that he himself might be autistic.

In July 2026, a journalist reported that Parry‑Jones held shares worth over £38,000 in Phillips 66, an American oil firm, while publicly criticising Welsh Government climate policies.

The MS responded on the social platform X, accusing the reporter of “deliberate misinformation”.

Last week, he highlighted Welsh Government credit‑card spending on X, listing whisky tastings in France, Cannes Film Festival tickets, a £1,300 dinner in Dublin and campervan hires for festivals, claiming the costs were “paid for by YOU”.

A social‑media account that monitors Welsh political spending disclosed the hotel claim, prompting an enquiry from the MS’s office.

Parry‑Jones did not answer the enquiry directly. Instead, he posted on X: “The stay was for 7 nights, not 1, in a bog standard Premier Inn room.”

I didn’t live in Cardiff until after the election, so I had to stay at a hotel to attend in‑person Senedd training and constituency set‑up. Unless you wanted me to commute from Anglesey every day?

Across all Senedd Members this term, I account for 1.01 % of total expenses. Being targeted by the left over something this flimsy must be a good sign.

I hope @NationCymru run an article on it next.”

Parry‑Jones’s expense accounts show that his total claims represent just over one per cent of the overall Senedd accommodation spend for the current term.

The revelation adds to a series of cost‑related disputes surrounding the Reform UK MS, whose public statements have frequently challenged Welsh Government spending while attracting scrutiny over his own use of public funds.