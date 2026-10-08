Caerwent to install bollards after traveller breach attempt

Caerwent Community Council secured permission from Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department to fortify the car park that serves the village hall and recreation grounds. The council’s application for…

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 12:55 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Caerwent village in Monmouthshire will see eight new bollards, a gate and a height‑restricting barrier installed after a recent attempt by travellers to breach the playing‑field perimeter. The move follows a series of unauthorised traveller camps set up around Newport and southern Monmouthshire during the summer months.

Caerwent Community Council secured permission from Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department to fortify the car park that serves the village hall and recreation grounds. The council’s application for a certificate of lawful development was approved on the basis that the proposed works fall within permitted‑development rights for local authorities.

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The approved scheme includes eight concrete bollards, two metal posts just under a metre tall, a lockable gate and a height‑restricting barrier. The two posts will support the gate and the barrier, which will be locked at the car‑park entrance off Highfield.

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At present only a line of concrete bollards marks the boundary between the playing field and the village‑hall car park. Council officials said the new installations will replace the existing single line of bollards and provide a more robust deterrent.

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“The village hall and playing fields need to be secured as there was a recent threat of invasion by travellers who sought to break the bollards at the entrance of the field.” The recreational grounds are widely used by the community and the village hall is a valuable asset to the surrounding residents and is used on a daily basis.”

Monmouthshire County Council confirmed that the works can proceed without the need for a full planning permission, as neither the bollards nor the posts will exceed four metres in height.

The council also noted that the installation will involve digging ten holes to anchor the new structures securely. The decision comes after local residents raised concerns about safety and the impact of unauthorised encampments on community facilities.

Residents have long used the playing fields for football, cricket and school sports, with the village hall hosting weekly classes and events. The council’s spokesperson said the barrier will be designed to prevent vehicles from entering the field while still allowing pedestrian access.

The height‑restricting barrier will be set at a level that blocks larger vehicles but permits cyclists and wheelchair users to pass. Work is scheduled to begin in early November, weather permitting, with an expected completion date in late December.

Local businesses anticipate that a secure recreation area will encourage more visitors during the winter months. The council will monitor the site after installation to ensure the measures remain effective and to address any further concerns.

Officials reminded that the works are part of a broader strategy to manage unauthorised traveller sites across the county. The new security features aim to protect a vital community asset while preserving the open character of the village’s green space.