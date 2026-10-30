PREM Rugby insists on English expansion despite Welsh interest

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✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 30, 2026 at 1:45 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

English rugby’s governing bodies have firmly stated their commitment to expanding the Premiership with domestic clubs, despite emerging reports of significant interest from the Welsh Rugby Union. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) and PREM Rugby insist that their primary focus remains on supporting teams from within England as they aim to grow the top flight. This stance comes as the competition prepares to increase its size from ten to twelve sides in time for the 2029/2030 season.

The joint position clarifies that while cross-border discussions may be taking place, the immediate strategic priority is to bolster the English pyramid. Officials emphasised that the league’s growth must be underpinned by clubs that meet rigorous standards. This approach ensures that any new entrants are fully prepared for the demands of professional rugby at the highest level.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday suggesting that the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is engaged in advanced discussions regarding a potential cross-border competition. These talks are reportedly exploring the possibility of integrating Welsh clubs into the English top flight. The timing of these negotiations coincides with the WRU’s recent announcement of a substantial financial loss.

The union confirmed a deficit of £18.1m for the 2025/26 financial year, highlighting the economic pressures facing Welsh rugby. This financial backdrop adds weight to the strategic conversations currently underway between the WRU and English counterparts. The union is clearly seeking sustainable pathways for its professional teams amidst challenging economic conditions.

In a joint statement, PREM Rugby and the RFU outlined the specific mechanisms governing league expansion. They noted that responsibility for the growth of the Premiership sits with the Men’s Professional Rugby Board (MPRB). The board has established detailed entry criteria that any prospective club, regardless of nation, would need to satisfy.

“Resources are currently focused on supporting English clubs throughout the pyramid who aspire to join the league,” the joint statement read. This comment underscores the current allocation of administrative and developmental efforts towards domestic teams. The statement further described the Premiership as an attractive league, implying that entry is not automatic but contingent on meeting high standards.

Despite the English governing bodies’ emphasis on domestic expansion, the WRU issued its own statement confirming its ongoing commitments. The union reaffirmed its dedication to supplying four teams to the United Rugby Championship (URC) until the end of the 2027/28 season. This commitment ensures continuity in the current cross-border European competition during the transition period.

The WRU statement indicated that a decision on the future operating model for men’s rugby in Wales would be made by the end of the 2027/28 season. “The WRU will continue to work with other shareholders in the URC on future Welsh representation in the competition,” the statement clarified. This suggests a dual-track approach where the union maintains its URC presence while exploring other opportunities.

The WRU acknowledged that the concept of Anglo-Welsh competitions is a frequent topic of debate among Welsh rugby fans. The union recognised the strong appeal of the English top-flight for its professional teams. Consequently, the WRU is keeping under review various competition opportunities that may be in the best interests of Welsh rugby.

This strategic flexibility allows the union to assess different models without immediately committing to a single pathway. The focus remains on identifying structures that provide competitive viability and financial stability. The discussions reflect a broader trend in rugby union towards exploring new competitive frameworks across borders.

In a notable development, the WRU highlighted its efforts to secure inclusion for women’s teams in the English top flight. The union is actively pitching for two of its women’s teams, Brython Thunder and Gwalia Lightning, to be included in Premiership Women’s Rugby. This initiative demonstrates a proactive approach to enhancing the profile of Welsh women’s rugby.

The push for inclusion in the women’s Premiership runs parallel to the discussions surrounding the men’s game. It signals a desire to integrate Welsh clubs into high-profile English competitions across both genders. This strategy aims to maximise exposure and competitive standards for Welsh professional rugby teams.

The interplay between the RFU, PREM Rugby, and the WRU highlights the complex dynamics of modern rugby governance. As the Premiership prepares to expand, the criteria for entry will be closely scrutinised by potential applicants. The detailed entry standards set by the MPRB will likely serve as a significant hurdle for any new clubs.

The WRU’s decision-making process, scheduled to conclude by the end of the 2027/28 season, will be pivotal in shaping the future of Welsh rugby. Stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the union balances its URC commitments with potential new opportunities. The outcome of these negotiations could redefine the competitive structure of rugby in the UK and Ireland.