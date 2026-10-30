Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in Carabao Cup drama

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 30, 2026 at 7:45 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after defeating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Anfield. The dramatic shoot-out concluded a tense fourth-round encounter where both sides failed to find a winner in normal time. Wesley Fofana’s miss proved decisive as the Blues exited the competition in front of a hostile Kop end.

The match was defined by two controversial spot-kicks awarded in the first half, which set the stage for the subsequent shootout. Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Liverpool after Wesley Fofana raised his hand to touch a Tsimikas corner, a decision that sparked immediate debate. Morgan Rogers equalised for Chelsea just minutes later when Ryan Gravenberch fouled Moises Caicedo while the Ecuadorian was running away from goal.

Both penalties were converted with composure, leaving the score level at the break after a cagey first half that burst into life only in the final minutes. The second half offered further drama as goalkeeper Mike Penders saved efforts from substitute Bradley Barcola and Ronald Araujo. Conversely, Liverpool’s Giorgi Mamardashvili denied Morgan Rogers and Chelsea substitute Marco Palestra, keeping the game deadlocked until the final whistle.

The penalty shootout began with high stakes, as Chelsea debutant Emmanuel Emegha saw his effort saved by Mamardashvili. Valentin Barco, another substitute, compounded the visitors’ misery by sending his kick onto the post. Despite these setbacks, Chelsea remained in the contest as Ryan Gravenberch was thwarted by Penders and Kostas Tsimikas fired over the bar.

The tension peaked when Joe Gomez capitalised on Emegha’s earlier miss to extend Liverpool’s lead. The final spot-kick fell to Wesley Fofana, who scooped his attempt high into the Kop, sealing the victory for the home side. This result marks the fifth consecutive penalty shootout loss for Chelsea against Liverpool, a statistic that adds to the frustration of the evening.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola praised the resilience of his squad, noting that the game was “quite a level” and “very competitive” with few clear chances for either team. He expressed satisfaction with the performances of the young players he deployed, stating they “deserved the right to play” after strong showings in previous rounds. Iraola confirmed that the victory extends Liverpool’s winning streak to five matches in all competitions.

The Liverpool boss highlighted the importance of the home form, remarking that “three in a row at home” provides crucial confidence ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture against Arsenal. He acknowledged the nature of cup competitions, admitting that “someone will go home feeling it was harsh to go out” but emphasising that the result was determined by the shootout. Iraola also noted that the focus now shifts back to league play, describing the Carabao Cup as the “least important competition” for the club at this stage.

For Chelsea, the defeat represents a second consecutive loss following their Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The visitors named a strong starting line-up, yet their greater experience was unable to overcome the intensity of the Anfield atmosphere. The match also saw defender Maxence Lacroix forced off with an apparent hamstring injury in the first half, a blow to their defensive resources.

The result was particularly poignant for Chelsea midfielder Jordan Henderson, who returned to Anfield in what was described as an “unhappy” homecoming. The Blues will now turn their attention to their remaining domestic fixtures, having been eliminated from the Carabao Cup. The quarter-final ties are scheduled to take place in the week commencing 14 December, with Liverpool set to host Bournemouth.

Liverpool’s victory secures their place in the last eight, where they will face Andoni Iraola’s former side, Bournemouth. The match demonstrated the unpredictability of cup football, with both teams creating limited opportunities but failing to convert them into a decisive lead in normal time. The penalty shootout ultimately provided the separation, with Liverpool’s composure under pressure proving the difference in a tightly contested affair.