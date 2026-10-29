England RL World Cup: Men and Women Face Crucial Friday Fixtures

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 29, 2026 at 10:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

England’s rugby league teams face a defining weekend as both the men’s and women’s squads seek to overturn the odds in the Rugby League World Cup. The men must navigate a complex qualification equation against Papua New Guinea, while the women prepare for a winner-takes-all clash with Samoa. Both fixtures kick off on Friday, with the men’s match scheduled for 9.05am and the women’s for 6.45am.

The men’s side finds itself in an unusual position, acting as favourites to beat Papua New Guinea yet underdogs to reach the semi-finals. They currently trail Samoa by 68 points on points difference and cannot finish above Tonga due to head-to-head records. Consequently, their progression relies on a convincing victory and favourable results elsewhere in the combined Groups B and C.

Manager Brian McDermott’s side effectively squandered their best opportunity to secure a strong position by losing 30-12 to Tonga in their opening match. Even two convincing wins from their remaining games may not be sufficient to save the campaign. The team must beat Papua New Guinea by the largest possible margin, hoping Tonga defeat Samoa by enough to create a route into the last four.

The women’s equation appears more straightforward, with a victory over Samoa securing their place in the semi-finals. However, this would rank among the biggest victories of their campaign, given the stark form guides of the two nations. England were defeated 78-0 by Australia, while Samoa lost 40-0 to the same opposition.

These results provide a clear indication of the scale of the task ahead for the English squad. Samoa’s women boast a squad packed with young, emerging talent who play week in, week out in the National Rugby League Women’s Premiership. This regular exposure to one of the world’s most intense competitions gives them a significant experience advantage over their English counterparts.

Despite sitting third in the international rankings, England’s men are viewed as behind Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Samoa Down Under. This perception persists despite England having whitewashed both Tonga and Samoa in recent series. The complicated group structure has done little to favour the English side, who had just two training sessions to prepare for their opening fixture.

McDermott noted before the tournament that a visit to just one NRL club would highlight how remarkable it is that England can compete. He pointed to the vast infrastructure available in Australia and New Zealand, creating an uneven playing field. For England, their position among the international elite is an achievement in itself, given the significant resource gap.

The 2022 Rugby League World Cup offers a pertinent reminder of the unpredictability of the sport. England’s men demolished Samoa in their opening game that year, only to be beaten by them in the semi-finals. This history suggests that current form does not always dictate final outcomes in high-pressure international matches.

There has been extensive discussion regarding what international rugby league needs to thrive, including greater investment and more mid-season internationals. The prospect of both England sides exiting at the group stage has been described as a potential wake-up call for the sport in this hemisphere. It presents a chance to invest in players and give the international game greater prominence.

This is not a new conversation, as figures at the top of the sport reviewed failures after the 2008 World Cup. Many of those individuals remain influential today, underlining how long these questions have persisted. Failure can force change, but success when few expect it could be a more powerful catalyst for the game.

If both the men and women defy the odds to reach the semi-finals, it would be more than a sporting triumph. It would serve as a statement that English rugby league can compete at the highest level. Such an outcome would provide an opportunity to build momentum for the international game rather than waiting for another failure to force the issue.

The sport has long searched for its lightbulb moment, the spark that sets change in motion. Perhaps this tournament will be the one where success provides that catalyst, rather than another setback. England knows the task ahead is monumental, but the team persists regardless of the disadvantages.

By Sunday, the extent of their persistence will be known as they take that fight into their clashes with Papua New Guinea and Samoa. For England, the focus is not on the resources they lack, but on the fight they show. Their ability to achieve against the odds remains the central narrative of their World Cup campaign.