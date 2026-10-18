Welsh Government pumps £550,000 into museum and library projects

Funding for 17 projects will run to March 2027, boosting youth programmes and digitisation across Wales.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 10:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Seventeen museums, archives and libraries across Wales will receive a combined boost of more than £550,000, extending support for community‑focused cultural work until March 2027.

The money comes from the Welsh Government’s Enhanced Local Culture Sector Support for Museums, Archives & Libraries Grant Programme, a scheme designed to widen access to culture in line with the current Programme for Government.

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Funding will be allocated to projects already underway, allowing them to continue and expand activities that connect people with local heritage.

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Among the initiatives set to benefit are youth‑engagement programmes in public libraries, aimed at encouraging reading and digital skills among school‑age children.

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Several archives will use the grant to digitise historic collections, making rare documents and photographs available online for researchers and the wider public.

Local museums will receive resources to develop new exhibitions and outreach events, targeting audiences that have previously been under‑represented.

“Museums, archives and libraries are at the heart of our communities, connecting people with their history, their culture and each other”. This funding will allow projects right across Wales to build on the fantastic progress they’ve already made, reaching more people, in more places, with the stories that matter to them.

I want to thank all the organisations who have worked with us to develop these projects.

The announcement follows a series of consultations with cultural bodies over the past year, during which the government identified gaps in service provision, especially in rural and post‑industrial areas.

One of the funded projects, based in a coastal town in Gwynedd, will create a mobile exhibition unit to travel to schools and community centres, bringing artefacts from the region’s maritime past directly to residents.

In the south‑west, a library network will launch a digital storytelling hub, offering workshops that teach older adults how to record and share family histories.

Mid‑Wales will see a partnership between a historic house museum and a local archive to produce an online catalogue of 19th‑century agricultural records.

All projects are required to submit progress reports annually, ensuring that the allocated funds are used effectively and that outcomes are measurable.

The grant scheme also encourages collaboration between institutions, with several consortia forming to share expertise and resources.

Community groups have welcomed the additional funding, noting that it provides stability for programmes that rely on short‑term grants and volunteer effort.

Local councillors in the Vale of Glamorgan highlighted the importance of library programmes that support digital inclusion for older residents.

In Ceredigion, a museum’s plan to digitise a collection of rare Welsh-language manuscripts will make the material searchable for scholars worldwide.

The Welsh Government has indicated that the Enhanced Local Culture Sector Support programme will continue to be a priority in future budgets, reflecting a commitment to cultural sustainability.

Stakeholders are urged to maximise the impact of the funding by engaging with schools, community groups and voluntary organisations.

By extending the life of these projects to March 2027, the government aims to embed cultural access more firmly into everyday life across the nation.

Officials will monitor the uptake of the programmes and assess whether additional investment will be required to meet long‑term cultural objectives.

The £550,000 injection represents a significant step towards ensuring that museums, archives and libraries remain vibrant hubs for learning, identity and community cohesion throughout Wales.