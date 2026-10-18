Tenby road closure for tree removal works

St John’s Hill in Tenby will be closed for three days from 26 October for tree removal, with a detour via The Norton and Narberth Road.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 6:41 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Vehicle restrictions will be imposed on St John’s Hill in Tenby for three days later this month to allow tree‑removal works to proceed.

The temporary closure runs from Monday 26 October, between 09:00 and 15:00, covering the stretch from the junction with The Norton westwards to a point near No 1 St John’s Hill.

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During the works the existing One‑Way Order will be suspended, permitting limited two‑way traffic where practicable to reach nearby properties.

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Drivers are advised to use an alternative route via The Norton, Narberth Road, the A4218, Broadwell Hayes, Maudlins and The Green.

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Emergency vehicle access will be maintained wherever possible, and pedestrian access will remain open throughout the operation.

Pembrokeshire County Council commissioned an arborist to assess areas of the seaside town where tree maintenance was required, particularly where street lamps have become obscured.

County councillor for Tenby’s North Ward, Cllr Michael Williams, requested that the works be carried out at the identified location.

“Hopefully the area above Gas Lane leading up Narberth Road, upper entrance to Lady Park and the area between Harries Street and the multi‑storey car park can be considered too,” said Cllr Williams “I’ve also asked that trees at the plantation at The Green be managed.”

The council’s decision follows concerns that overgrown foliage could impair lighting and visibility on the historic streets of Tenby.

Local residents have been informed that the temporary traffic measures aim to minimise disruption while ensuring safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

Road users are urged to allow extra travel time and to follow posted signage directing traffic onto the designated detour.

Public transport services operating along the affected corridor will continue, with drivers instructed to adhere to the revised traffic flow.

Any incidents or emergencies that arise during the closure will be dealt with by the county’s emergency services, who have been briefed on the altered access routes.

The tree‑removal operation is part of a broader programme of maintenance intended to preserve the town’s heritage streetscape and improve road safety.

Council officials will monitor the works closely and will lift the restrictions once the trees have been safely cleared and the road is deemed fit for normal traffic.

Motorists are reminded to observe the temporary speed limits and to respect the presence of work crews on site.

Further updates will be provided by Pembrokeshire County Council should any changes to the schedule occur.