Carmarthenshire secondary schools flagged for significant improvement

Estyn reports two Carmarthenshire secondary schools need significant improvement, highlighting attendance, teaching and leadership issues while primary schools show mixed results.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 4:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Estyn’s latest inspection cycle has placed two Carmarthenshire secondary schools in the “significant improvement” category, highlighting persistent shortcomings in attendance, teaching quality and leadership.

The inspections, carried out across four secondary schools during 2025‑26, found that Bryngwyn School in Llanelli and Glan‑y‑Mor School in Burry Port required urgent remedial action, while the other two schools avoided formal intervention.

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Both schools sit just above the most severe “special measures” rating, meaning they must demonstrate rapid progress to avoid further sanctions.

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“There’s a lot of very hard and detailed work going on at the moment in Bryngwyn and Glan‑y‑Mor supported by school improvement officers,” the council’s director of education, Owain Lloyd, told a council committee.

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He added that Estyn would return for follow‑up visits, and that the council would report on progress when appropriate.

In contrast, Estyn’s review of 16 primary schools in the county painted a more mixed picture, noting caring environments and positive attitudes but also flagging inconsistencies in literacy and numeracy development.

None of the primary inspections triggered follow‑up categories that would require additional intervention.

The same outcome applied to two pupil‑referral units and a special school inspected during the same period.

Joint inspections of two independent nurseries by Estyn and Care Inspectorate Wales were described as “particularly positive”, underscoring strong early‑years provision in parts of the county.

Among the highlights, Estyn praised a Welsh‑language radio project at Ysgol y Strade in Llanelli for fostering student engagement.

It also commended Ysgol Griffith Jones in St Clears for integrating local culture into creative‑writing lessons, a practice seen as boosting pupil motivation.

Estyn’s methodology this cycle included 23 core inspections, supplemented by interim and monitoring visits to track ongoing performance.

The comprehensive report was accepted by the Education, Young People and Welsh Language Scrutiny Committee, signalling formal acknowledgment of the findings.

Over the three years preceding the 2025‑26 inspections, five Carmarthenshire schools fell into special measures, while two were placed in the significant improvement bracket.

These figures illustrate a broader challenge for the county’s education system, where pockets of excellence coexist with areas needing urgent attention.

Local authority officials say the council’s school improvement officers are working closely with the two secondary schools to develop targeted action plans.

Key focus areas include tightening attendance monitoring, enhancing professional development for teachers and strengthening leadership structures.

Estyn’s framework requires schools in the significant improvement category to demonstrate measurable gains within a set timeframe, failing which further measures may be imposed.

While the primary schools avoided formal sanctions, the report’s note on literacy and numeracy inconsistencies suggests that early‑stage interventions remain necessary.

Education leaders across Carmarthenshire have pledged to share best practices identified in the positive case studies, hoping to raise standards county‑wide.

The council’s next steps will involve regular progress reviews, with Estyn’s periodic return visits acting as a benchmark for improvement.

Stakeholders, including parents and community groups, have been invited to monitor the schools’ development through forthcoming council updates.

As the county works to lift the two secondary schools out of the significant improvement category, the broader educational landscape remains under close scrutiny.

Continued focus on attendance, teaching quality and leadership is expected to shape the trajectory of Carmarthenshire’s schools in the coming years.

Further details will be provided to the scrutiny committee as the improvement programmes advance.

The council remains confident that the combined effort of school staff, improvement officers and Estyn oversight will deliver the necessary progress.

Residents are urged to stay informed through council communications as the situation evolves.

Overall, the report underscores both the achievements and the challenges facing Carmarthenshire’s education system, marking a pivotal moment for targeted reform.

Future inspections will determine whether the remedial actions achieve the desired uplift in standards.

For now, the two secondary schools face a critical period of transformation under close observation.

Stakeholders await the next Estyn assessment to gauge the effectiveness of the improvement strategies.

Progress will be measured against the benchmarks set out in the current report, with the aim of restoring full confidence in the schools’ performance.

Continued collaboration between the council, schools and Estyn is deemed essential to secure lasting improvement.