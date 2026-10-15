Shire horse Mullin settles at Dan‑yr‑Ogof

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 2:20 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Shire horse Mullin has settled at Dan‑yr‑Ogof after moving from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in north Pembrokeshire. The three‑year‑old gelding will join the Shire Horse Centre at the National Showcaves Centre for Wales, where he will greet visitors.

Mullin, named after footballer Paul Mullin, was bred by Ceredigion shire‑horse breeders Elfed and Louise Davies in 2023. The colt spent his early months at the Davies’ stud before being transferred to Dyfed Shires, a specialist farm in north Pembrokeshire.

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Farm owner Huw welcomed the move, saying the horse would continue his public‑facing role in a new setting. “Mullin is settling in well at Dan‑yr‑Ogof and now has the opportunity to meet lots of new people and welcome visitors, just as he has done over the past few years in North Pembrokeshire,” Huw said.

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Those who have handled Mullin describe him as a “big softie” who thrives on human attention.

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The gentle giant’s temperament makes him a natural ambassador for the rare Shire breed, which relies on public awareness for its survival. At Dan‑yr‑Ogof, Mullin will be housed in a purpose‑built stable adjacent to the visitor pathway that leads through the caves.

The Shire Horse Centre, opened last year, aims to showcase the breed’s size, strength and docile nature to families and tourists. Visitors will be able to watch Mullin being groomed, fed and led around the paddock during the attraction’s opening hours.

The move follows Mullin’s last public appearance at the Last Invasion of Fishguard re‑enactment celebrations in July. At that event, the gelding trotted past crowds, allowing spectators a close look at the breed’s impressive stature.

Dyfed Shire Horse Farm reported a successful breeding season in 2026, with four healthy colt foals born on the premises. All four colts are thriving, and a number of mares are already confirmed in foal for the 2027 season.

The farm’s director said the growing young stock reflects its commitment to preserving the rare breed. Shire horses, once common farm draught animals, are now listed as a rare breed by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

Conservation groups stress that public exposure, such as that provided by Mullin at Dan‑yr‑Ogof, is vital to maintaining breeding numbers. The National Showcaves Centre for Wales expects the addition of Mullin to boost visitor interest in the equine exhibit.

Staff at the centre anticipate that families will be drawn to the horse’s calm demeanour and impressive size. The attraction already draws over 200,000 visitors each year, combining cave tours with wildlife displays and now the Shire Horse Centre.

Mullin’s relocation involved a short journey of roughly 70 miles, escorted by experienced handlers to ensure his safety. Upon arrival, the gelding was introduced to his new stable mates, a pair of mature Shire mares that have been resident since the centre’s opening.

Observers noted that Mullin quickly accepted the new environment, sniffing the bedding and stepping onto the paddock without hesitation. The move marks the latest chapter in a partnership between Dyfed Shire Horse Farm and the National Showcaves Centre, aimed at promoting heritage breeds.

Both organisations have pledged to continue collaborative events, including educational talks and seasonal festivals. Mullin’s presence will also support the centre’s school‑group programmes, where pupils learn about animal husbandry and Welsh agricultural history.

The gelding’s calm nature makes him suitable for close interaction with children, a key element of the centre’s outreach strategy. As the Shire breed remains vulnerable, each public ambassador contributes to a broader effort to secure its future in Wales.

Mullin’s new role underscores the importance of community‑focused conservation, linking tourism with breed preservation.