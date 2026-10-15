Welsh floating wind farm holds community event in Pembrokeshire

The Erebus by Blue Gem Wind project, Wales’ first floating offshore wind farm, will brief local residents on October 22 at Angle Village Hall, outlining jobs and carbon‑saving benefits.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 6:25 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The first floating offshore wind farm for Wales will hold a public drop‑in at Angle Village Hall on 22 October, giving residents a chance to hear the latest on the Erebus by Blue Gem Wind project.

Erebus is a fully consented 100‑megawatt test and demonstration scheme, sited roughly 35 km off the Pembrokeshire coast.

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The scheme marks the inaugural floating wind development in Wales and is positioned as a stepping stone for a wider pipeline of projects across the Celtic Sea.

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When operational, the turbines are expected to generate enough green electricity to power up to 93,000 homes each year.

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That output would also avoid around 150,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, according to the developers.

Construction is slated to begin before the end of the decade, with the developers aiming to have the turbines in place by the early 2030s.

The community engagement event runs from 10 am to 12 midday and is open to anyone living, working or operating in the area.

Local businesses, community groups and individual residents are all invited to attend the drop‑in, which will be held in the village hall’s main hall.

Organisers say the session will provide the latest project updates, introduce the team and outline potential economic benefits for the locality.

Job creation is a key focus, with the developers highlighting opportunities for both permanent positions and short‑term construction roles.

Training schemes are being designed to up‑skill local workers in areas such as marine engineering, health and safety and offshore operations.

Supply‑chain prospects are also on the agenda, with local firms being encouraged to explore contracts for transport, maintenance and ancillary services.

Blue Gem Wind stresses that the project could act as a catalyst for broader economic growth in Pembrokeshire, attracting further investment into renewable energy.

Attendees will be able to pose questions, share concerns and receive printed information on the next stages of the development.

The event forms part of a wider community‑consultation programme intended to keep the public informed as the floating wind farm moves towards construction.