Welsh firms win Defence Employer Gold Awards

Eight Welsh organisations recognised for outstanding support to the Armed Forces at a ceremony in Cardiff.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 7:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Eight Welsh employers received the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award at a ceremony in Cardiff on 24 September.

The event was hosted at HMS Cambria, Cardiff Bay, and marked the culmination of a night that celebrated the Armed Forces community.

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Guests arrived for a drinks reception where harpist Cerys Rees, the regimental harpist of The Royal Welsh, provided a musical welcome.

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The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Plymouth Brass Quintet added a martial flourish to the evening’s entertainment.

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Welsh broadcaster Sian Lloyd acted as compère, guiding the programme from start to finish.

Neil ‘Jacko’ Jackson, Director of Defence Relationship Management, delivered the opening address, highlighting the importance of employer support for service personnel.

Rear Admiral Andy Perks MBE, Director Submarines, gave the keynote speech, praising the commitment shown by the award winners.

The Gold awards were presented jointly by Rear Admiral Perks, Commodore Tris Kirkwood OBE ADC, Naval Regional Commander Wales, Western England and Channel Islands, Brigadier Mark Davis CBE, Commander 160th (Welsh) Brigade and Head of the Army in Wales, and Air Commodore Rob Woods OBE, Air Officer Wales.

Eight Welsh organisations were named among the recipients: OLLYWOOD LTD, Valley Veterans, Helix Operations Limited, Platts Group, Powys Teaching Health Board, R&M Williams Limited, Powys County Council and KLA CORPORATION UK LIMITED.

All eight were recognised for exceeding the minimum standards required by the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme.

To achieve Gold status, an employer must provide at least ten days’ additional paid leave for Reservists.

Employers must also implement robust HR policies that support veterans and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers.

Further criteria include active advocacy for Defence across the employer’s networks and sectors.

Finally, a sustained commitment that goes beyond the baseline requirements is essential for Gold accreditation.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that 162 organisations across the United Kingdom earned the Gold award this year.

Welsh winners demonstrated a range of initiatives, from flexible working arrangements for reservists to dedicated recruitment drives for veterans.

Powys Teaching Health Board, for example, introduced a veteran mentorship scheme that pairs former service personnel with newly qualified staff.

Platts Group highlighted its policy of granting reservists ten days of paid leave per year, allowing them to fulfil training commitments without financial penalty.

R&M Williams Limited reported a comprehensive onboarding programme that includes mental‑health support for ex‑service staff.

Powys County Council has embedded veteran considerations into its procurement processes, ensuring that contracts favour businesses that employ former service members.

KLA CORPORATION UK LIMITED, a technology firm, launched an internal awareness campaign that educates employees about the contributions of the Armed Forces.

Valley Veterans, a community charity, was commended for its partnership with local employers to create job pathways for veterans.

Helix Operations Limited introduced a flexible shift system that accommodates the unpredictable schedules of reservist employees.

Ollywood Ltd, a construction firm, instituted a policy of paid leave for reservists and established a veterans’ advisory panel to guide its HR strategy.

Representatives from each winning organisation spoke of the personal impact of the awards, noting that recognition reinforces their dedication to service families.

The ceremony underscored the broader aim of the Employer Recognition Scheme: to shift national attitudes and raise standards across all sectors.

By publicly acknowledging exemplary employers, the Ministry of Defence hopes to encourage more businesses to adopt supportive practices for the Armed Forces community.

Industry observers note that the growing number of Gold awardees reflects an increasing awareness of the value that veterans and reservists bring to the workplace.

As the evening concluded, attendees were reminded that continued collaboration between the defence sector and private employers remains vital to the welfare of service personnel.

The awards serve as a benchmark for other Welsh companies seeking to enhance their support for the Armed Forces.

With the Gold award now on display, the eight winners are set to lead by example and inspire further employer engagement across Wales.