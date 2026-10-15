Flying Start cuts care entry for Welsh children

New study shows children in Flying Start areas are over 40% less likely to enter care, with biggest gains for those of younger mothers.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 7:45 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Children born in Wales’ Flying Start neighbourhoods are more than 40 % less likely to be taken into care by the age of four or five, new research shows.

The analysis, carried out by researchers at Cardiff University and the University of Bristol, examined 126,000 children born between 2012 and 2017 across 16 local authorities.

Advertisement

By comparing areas that just qualified for Flying Start with those that narrowly missed the threshold, the study isolated the effect of the early‑years programme from broader deprivation.

Advertisement

Results indicate that children in Flying Start zones were also 35 % less likely to have a care and support plan drawn up for them.

Advertisement

The most striking reduction was seen among children of younger mothers; those whose mothers were aged 21 or under at birth faced roughly a 65 % lower chance of becoming looked after when living in a Flying Start area.

Despite the drop in care entry, the researchers found no evidence that the scheme altered the number of children placed on the Child Protection Register.

Flying Start, now in its second decade, offers a suite of services to families with children under four in some of Wales’ most disadvantaged communities.

Support includes funded part‑time childcare, enhanced health‑visiting, parenting assistance and help with speech, language and communication development.

Lead author Dr Meng Le Zhang, of Cardiff University’s Children’s Social Care Research and Development Centre (CASCADE), said the findings provide “important evidence of a positive impact of neighbourhood‑based, joined‑up, holistic family support for young families”.

The study’s design was registered before analysis began, ensuring the methodology was transparent and pre‑specified.

Dr Zhang added that delivering support across an entire neighbourhood can make it easier for parents to seek help.

She highlighted the group‑based nature of many Flying Start services, noting that “many of the Flying Start services are group‑based, for example parenting classes, baby massage and breastfeeding groups, so parents get social support as well as individual support from experienced professionals”.

The research did not assess longer‑term outcomes beyond early childhood, but the early‑years impact is the first robust evidence of the programme’s effect on social‑care trajectories.

Welsh Government officials have welcomed the findings, pointing to the potential for scaling similar neighbourhood‑focused interventions.

Policy makers will now consider how the evidence aligns with broader early‑years strategies, including the ambition to expand affordable childcare provision across Wales.

While the study stops short of linking Flying Start to changes in child protection registration, the marked reduction in children entering care suggests that early, community‑wide support can alter the pathway to looked‑after status.

Further analysis is planned to explore whether the benefits persist into later childhood and to identify which components of the programme drive the strongest outcomes.