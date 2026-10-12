Charlotte Church’s Dreaming centre adds final retreat before pause

The Dreaming announces a last‑minute WITCH retreat and an indefinite pause from Dec 2026, after hosting over 3,000 guests since 2023.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 9:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Charlotte Church’s wellness centre, The Dreaming, has announced a final series of retreats before an indefinite pause in operations from December 2026.

The Rhydoldog estate in mid‑Wales, which opened its doors in February 2023, added a last‑minute “WITCH” retreat to its calendar on 5 October, scheduled for 9 to 13 November.

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The announcement on social media said the new dates were first offered to the waiting list and that only a very small number of places remained.

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“If Witch has been calling to you, perhaps this is your moment,” the centre wrote.

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The five‑day retreat will be led by Church and dream guide, death doula and mystic High Priestess Tree Carr, and will feature meditation, dream‑work and herbalism to “reconnect with nature, self and spirit”.

Just three days later, on 8 October, The Dreaming confirmed it would pause its work to “germinate new dreams for the future”.

In a statement to guests the centre said: “After five years of unfaltering practice, tending with diligence to the dreams of the land and our guests, we announce with hearts‑a‑brim that The Dreaming will be pausing its work at Rhydoldog from December 2026.”

The statement highlighted that more than three thousand people had taken part in retreats since opening, including “pay‑what‑you‑can” schemes priced as low as £1 per night and free‑to‑attend retreats for NHS workers, activists, women from marginalised communities and the queer community.

“And then there are the hundreds of amazing people who have joined us as part of our work‑exchange and artist‑in‑residence programmes,” the release added.

Organisers explained the pause was needed to reassess the centre’s offering in a “changing world”, saying they must “hibernate” before deciding what comes next.

“It is a different world today than the one we started off in just a short half decade ago.” As we stare clear‑eyed at the exponentially complexifying crises that have been spreading out ahead of us all like cracking ice, we at The Dreaming need to reassess, with candour and courage what it is we should be offering to be in service,” the statement read.

“We cannot say when exactly we will be returning from the dream realm, but return we shall,” the centre added.

The Dreaming’s eight‑chapter, land‑led online course will remain available on a pay‑what‑you‑can basis, with the lowest tier set at £90 for those “currently navigating financial strain”.

The WITCH retreat joins a short roster that also includes the Weekly Signature Retreat, a Day Retreat, a Samhain Retreat and “Charlotte’s Signature Retreat” Songs of the Soul.

Church purchased the 47‑acre Rhydoldog estate in May 2021 from the estate of Laura Ashley’s late husband, and earlier in 2026 told RTE that “the world and the people of the world are in dire need of being held through some very difficult times”.

She added: “There are some very difficult transitional times for us as human beings on this earth.” This is also due to the excesses, in which society is so much based around, capitalist values and ideologies, meaning there is then less around care, people, community, nature and belonging.”

Supporters expressed sadness at the news, with one writing: “I’ve just opened my savings pot to dream at the dreaming.” Rest, restore and realign with love.”

Another supporter said: “I REALLY hope that you might return as it is an incredibly wonderful place.” And you have really given so many people an unforgettable experience.

I am incredibly grateful to have been here and to have met the people I met. You absolutely inspired me and I think about my time there regularly.”

The Dreaming’s website continues to host information about the upcoming retreats and the online course.