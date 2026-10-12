The Christians add second Pentyrch show after sell‑out

Soul‑pop legends The Christians will return to Acapela Studio in Pentyrch for a second intimate concert following a rapid sell‑out of the first night.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 9:00 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Christians are set to return to Wales for a second intimate concert at Cardiff’s Acapela Studio after the first night sold out within hours.

The 150‑capacity venue in Pentyrch, a suburb of the capital, will host the band on two consecutive evenings, offering fans a rare chance to hear the soul‑pop outfit up close.

Advertisement

Formed in Liverpool, The Christians rose to prominence in the late 1980s with a string of chart‑topping singles and critically acclaimed albums.

Advertisement

Their self‑titled debut in 1987 reached number two on the UK Albums Chart, while the follow‑up, Colours, topped the chart in 1990.

Advertisement

Signature tracks such as “Hooverville”, “When The Fingers Point” and “Ideal World” remain staples on retro playlists and continue to attract new listeners.

Despite the religious connotation of their name, the band clarified that it simply reflects the surname of the founding brothers and bears no spiritual affiliation.

Frontman Garry Christian, whose voice has been described as one of the finest in pop, still commands attention with a vocal range that has deepened over the decades.

After a period of relative quiet, the group has embarked on a successful revival tour across the UK and Europe, drawing sizeable crowds wherever they play.

“After their first night sold out, we are delighted to announce that The Christians have agreed to stay for a second night!”

Radio presenter Chris Evans previously hailed a Christians gig as “the best gig I’ve ever been to”, a sentiment echoed by many of the band’s long‑time supporters.

Ticket demand for the Pentyrch shows has been described as “extraordinary”, with the venue confirming that the additional date was added solely in response to overwhelming interest.

Both concerts are scheduled for the coming weeks, and the venue’s modest size promises an immersive experience for those fortunate enough to secure a place.