Andy Burnham tells MPs a new EU deal is essential, warning that inaction would be a dereliction of duty amid concerns over Russian interference and economic growth.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 9:30 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy, Andy Burnham, will address the House of Commons on Monday urging all parties to back a new deal with the European Union.

He warned that failing to pursue a closer relationship would be a “dereliction of duty”, echoing his remarks at the Labour conference that Brexit has caused “more harm than good”.

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“Andy understands why some politicians don’t want to face up to the reality that Brexit has not delivered what they once promised,” a Downing Street source said.

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“But it is time for a different conversation about what our long‑term relationship should be.” Sticking with the status quo and not working relentlessly to secure a good deal that boosts growth would be a major dereliction of duty.”

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Burnham will repeat the conference pledge to set out the “options” for Britain’s future ties with Europe ahead of a UK‑EU summit slated for the end of the year.

Among the possibilities he has floated is the prospect of re‑joining the bloc, a scenario that would require a shift in the party’s current red lines.

Davey added that every delay in serious talks “does more damage to our economy” and called for the removal of new barriers such as the “Made in Europe” label.

The Prime Minister’s forthcoming Commons statement follows his recent podcast admission that Russian actors interfered in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty declined to detail the nature of the interference when questioned on Times Radio.

Doughty noted that Moscow is spending £1.5 billion on disinformation this year and urged a “whole of society effort” to counter the threat.

He affirmed that the referendum result stands, while stressing that the government must be honest about the existence of foreign meddling.

Later on LBC, Doughty said he did not believe the Russian campaign had succeeded in changing the referendum outcome.

Burnham’s appeal arrives as pressure mounts on the government to demonstrate tangible progress on trade, immigration control and economic growth, themes that have dominated recent parliamentary debates.

With the UK‑EU summit looming, the call for a unified parliamentary stance could shape the direction of Britain’s post‑Brexit relationship for years to come.