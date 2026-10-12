Pembrokeshire Council urges dog boarders to secure licence

Council reminds home‑boarders and owners that a licence is required for paid dog care, outlining standards and contact details for compliance.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 10:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council has issued a fresh reminder that anyone offering paid dog home‑boarding or day‑care services must hold a licence from the local authority.

The notice targets individuals advertising their services on platforms such as Rover, social media sites or any informal channel.

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Home boarding, defined as caring for dogs in a domestic setting rather than a commercial kennel, now falls under the council’s animal‑welfare licensing regime.

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Operators who fail to secure the appropriate licence risk breaching the Animal Welfare Act and could face enforcement action.

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The council’s Animal Welfare Team stresses that the licence is not a mere formality but a safeguard for the health and safety of the animals in care.

Licensed providers must meet standards covering accommodation, cleanliness, regular exercise, disease prevention, accurate record‑keeping and clear emergency procedures.

There is also a cap on the number of dogs that may be looked after at any one time, designed to prevent overcrowding and stress.

“We want to ensure that every dog placed in a home‑boarding environment receives the level of care required by law,” a council spokesperson said.

While the statement was not attributed to a named individual, it reflects the council’s ongoing commitment to animal welfare.

Pet owners are urged to verify that any home‑boarder they consider employing holds a current licence.

Licensed operators should be able to produce licence details on request and explain how they meet the required standards.

The council advises owners to ask for proof of licence before handing over their pet, and to check that the provider’s premises are suitable for the dog’s size and temperament.

Failure to produce a licence may indicate that the service is operating illegally, putting both the animal and the owner at risk.

In addition to the licence, the council highlights the importance of clear communication about feeding routines, medication, and any special needs the dog may have.

Operators are also required to maintain up‑to‑date records of each dog’s health status, vaccination history and any incidents that occur while in their care.

These records must be made available to the council’s inspectors upon request.

Inspection teams conduct regular, unannounced visits to ensure compliance with the licensing conditions.

Non‑compliant premises can be subject to improvement notices, fines or, in severe cases, closure.

For those unsure whether their activity requires a licence, the council encourages a proactive approach.

The council’s reminder comes amid a rise in online listings for home‑based dog care, a trend accelerated by the convenience of digital platforms.

While these services offer flexibility for pet owners, the council warns that the ease of finding a boarder should not override the legal responsibilities attached to animal care.

Local authorities across Wales have similar licensing requirements, but enforcement can vary, making the Pembrokeshire reminder particularly timely.

Pet owners are also advised to check online directories for the licence number of any prospective boarder, which should be displayed prominently on promotional material.

Failure to comply with licensing rules not only jeopardises animal welfare but may also expose owners to liability should an incident occur.

The council’s message underscores that safeguarding dogs in home‑boarding settings is a shared responsibility between providers, owners and regulators.

By ensuring that all home‑boarders are properly licensed, Pembrokeshire aims to maintain high standards of animal care throughout the county.