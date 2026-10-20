Aston Villa injury update: Manzambi, Wan-Bissaka and Ruggeri out

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 4:53 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Aston Villa have confirmed a significant injury setback ahead of their upcoming European fixture, with several key players ruled out of the squad. The club’s medical team has assessed the condition of multiple athletes following recent matches, resulting in a revised availability list for the upcoming campaign. This development places additional pressure on the coaching staff to manage squad rotation effectively during a congested fixture schedule.

The absence of these players marks a notable disruption to the team’s tactical planning. Managers must now consider alternative formations and personnel to maintain competitive intensity. The timing of these injuries is particularly challenging given the demands of the current season.

Young winger Amadou Onana’s teammate, Manzambi, has been confirmed as unavailable for the upcoming tie against the Viking. The club stated that the player is currently undergoing treatment for a muscular issue sustained during training. Medical staff are monitoring his recovery closely to determine a precise timeline for his return to full fitness.

This absence removes a valuable option from the wide areas, where Villa have relied on pace and directness. The coaching team will need to evaluate other wingers or adapt the midfield structure to compensate for the loss of width. Fans will be eager to see how the squad responds to this specific personnel change.

Defensive reinforcements Axel Tuanzebe’s colleagues, Wan-Bissaka and Ruggeri, face longer-term absences from first-team action. The club has announced that both players require extended rehabilitation periods due to the severity of their respective injuries. This means they will not feature in the immediate upcoming fixtures, altering the defensive hierarchy significantly.

The loss of these two defenders impacts the backline’s depth and experience. Villa’s defensive unit must now rely on remaining senior players and emerging talents to maintain stability. The medical department has outlined a phased return-to-play protocol for both individuals.

The cumulative effect of these injuries forces a strategic re-evaluation of the starting eleven. The manager must identify the most robust defensive pairing available from the remaining squad members. Midfielders may also need to step up in defensive duties to cover for the missing specialists.

This situation highlights the importance of squad depth in a high-pressure season. The club’s recruitment strategy will be scrutinised as the season progresses. Supporters are likely to question the resilience of the current squad composition in the face of such setbacks.

Medical staff have emphasised that recovery times are individual and subject to ongoing assessment. Both Wan-Bissaka and Ruggeri will undergo regular physiotherapy and strength training sessions. The club is committed to ensuring a safe and gradual return to competitive football for both players.

Manzambi’s condition is being reviewed on a daily basis to track progress. Any acceleration in his recovery could potentially alter his availability for future domestic matches. The medical team remains cautious in providing specific return dates until further assessments are completed.

The upcoming schedule presents a series of challenging opponents for the depleted squad. Villa must navigate these matches with the available personnel, prioritising defensive solidity. The absence of key defenders could influence the team’s approach in high-stakes encounters.

The coaching staff is working to integrate backup players into the first-team environment quickly. This period will serve as a crucial test for the next generation of players within the club. The performance of these substitutes will be closely monitored by the technical team.

The club has issued a statement expressing concern for the players’ welfare while maintaining focus on the team’s objectives. They have assured supporters that all necessary resources are being deployed to support the recovery process. The priority remains the long-term health and development of the squad.

As the season continues, the club will provide regular updates on the players’ progress. Fans are encouraged to support the team through this challenging period. The resilience of the squad will be a defining factor in the latter stages of the campaign.