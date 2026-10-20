Rugby community mourns Jack Davies, 24

Welsh rugby clubs and the WRU pay tribute to 24‑year‑old Jack Davies after his sudden death.

📷 Photo credit: North Wales Live (Daily Post)

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 10:31 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Jack Cameron Wynne Davies, a 24‑year‑old centre who featured for Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon and the Super Rygbi Cymru side RGC, died suddenly last night. The news was confirmed jointly by his former clubs and the Welsh Rugby Union. His untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the North Wales rugby community.

The Welsh Rugby Union issued a statement expressing profound sorrow, describing the loss as “deeply saddened.” It added that the union’s thoughts were with Davies’s family, friends and teammates, underscoring the magnitude of the tragedy for the sport in the region.

Davies first laced his boots for Caernarfon Rugby Club at the age of twelve, quickly establishing himself as a promising talent. Over the ensuing years he progressed through the club’s age‑grade teams, earning a reputation for commitment and skill on the field.

His development continued within the RGC pathway, where he honed the attributes that would later define his senior career. Coaches noted his versatility and work ethic, qualities that helped him transition smoothly into higher levels of competition.

In pursuit of academic and athletic growth, Davies enrolled at Cardiff Metropolitan University, where he studied Physical Education and Sport for three years. While at university he balanced rigorous coursework with regular training, maintaining his link to the RGC development programme.

During his time at Cardiff Met, Davies remained a regular feature in the university’s rugby squad, gaining valuable experience against strong opposition. His performances there reinforced his readiness to re‑enter senior club rugby upon graduation.

After completing his degree, Davies rejoined the senior squads of both Caernarfon and RGC in 2023, quickly re‑establishing himself as a key player. His return was welcomed by teammates who praised his leadership and on‑field intelligence.

In his second spell with the clubs, Davies contributed to several important fixtures, displaying the same drive that had marked his early years. His presence in the backline was described as integral to the teams’ tactical plans.

The union’s statement continued, “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jack’s family, friends, teammates and everyone at RGC at this incredibly difficult time.” The wording highlighted the personal loss felt across the organisation and its affiliates.

Further, the WRU added, “We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Jack’s family, his friends, his teammates and everyone at RGC during this extremely difficult time.” The repeated emphasis on sympathy underscored the depth of collective mourning.

RGC released a tribute noting, “He was a key part of the RGC and CR Caernarfon family and his death is a devastating loss for everyone associated with both clubs.” The club’s message reflected the close bonds forged over years of shared effort.

Caernarfon Rugby Club echoed the sentiment, stating, “He was an important part of the RGC and CR Caernarfon family and his death is a devastating loss to everyone connected to the two clubs.” The parallel remarks highlighted the shared grief across both organisations.

Friends and former teammates described Davies as a dedicated athlete whose enthusiasm inspired younger players. Their recollections painted a picture of a man who balanced ambition with humility, leaving a lasting imprint on the local rugby culture.

The sudden nature of his death has prompted an outpouring of support for his family, with numerous clubs across Wales offering assistance and condolences. The collective response underscores the solidarity that defines Welsh rugby in moments of hardship.

While the clubs mourn, they also plan to honour Davies’s memory through future fixtures and community initiatives. Organisers hope that celebrating his contributions will provide comfort to those grieving and reinforce the values he embodied on and off the pitch.

As the rugby community processes this “devastating loss”, the focus remains on supporting his loved ones and preserving the spirit he brought to every training session and match.