Labour councillors defect to Plaid Cymru in Monmouthshire

Two Labour councillors have joined Plaid Cymru, leaving the ruling coalition outnumbered and altering the balance of power on the council.

📷 Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 11:00 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Two Labour councillors in Monmouthshire have formally defected to Plaid Cymru, fundamentally altering the political landscape on the county council. Councillors Sue Riley and Rachel Garrick, representing the Bulwark and Thornwell, and Caldicot Castle wards respectively, announced the formation of a new Plaid Cymru group on Tuesday, 20 October. This strategic move leaves the ruling Labour administration outnumbered by opposition members for the first time in the current term.

Prior to these defections, the council operated under a fragile power-sharing arrangement. Labour and the Conservative Party each held 19 seats, with Labour running a minority administration in coalition with the Green Party. With the departure of two Labour members, their seat count has dropped to 17, placing them below the Conservatives.

This numerical shift makes it significantly easier for opposition parties to block cabinet proposals and challenge executive decisions.

Councillor Riley stated that her decision was driven by a deep concern for vulnerable residents within the county. She explained: “I became a Councillor to stand up for the people of Monmouthshire, especially those who are less able to stand up for themselves.” Riley emphasised that local democracy must be built on integrity, honesty, and decency, principles she felt were no longer being upheld.

Specific policy decisions regarding home-to-school transport and domiciliary care prompted her to question whether Labour was still living up to its founding values. She noted that these issues directly affected people who needed support the most. Consequently, she concluded that her concerns had led her to leave the Labour Party and join Plaid Cymru.

Riley expressed confidence that Plaid Cymru embodies the values of decency and integrity required in current political climates. She highlighted that Monmouthshire possesses enormous strengths and potential, yet too many people remain left behind. This includes individuals in care, young people missing out on education, victims of crime, and those who have fallen through the cracks of the system.

Councillor Garrick cited her long-standing support for Wales and independence as the primary driver behind her defection. She stated: “My support for Wales and independence has been clear in my actions for many years.” Garrick believed that Plaid Cymru’s values and aims aligned closely with her own convictions, allowing her to remain true to the beliefs for which she was elected.

She expressed an inability to continue with a party that had not managed to provide equality of devolution to Wales. Garrick described her former party as appearing unwilling to move towards an equitable position for the country. She acknowledged that many within Labour hold similar beliefs and expressed hope that they would understand her position.

Garrick is now looking forward to helping Plaid Cymru build a future for Wales. She views her new role as an opportunity to put shared values into action. Her transition marks a significant consolidation of pro-independence voices within the local council chamber.

Plaid Cymru MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Donna Cushing, welcomed the two new councillors with enthusiasm. She described Riley and Garrick as great assets to Monmouthshire, stating: “I am delighted to welcome them into the Party.” Cushing noted that both councillors are hardworking and share the party’s core values.

She added that their established record on the council meant they had been welcomed into Plaid Cymru with open arms. This endorsement underscores the party’s confidence in the new members’ ability to contribute effectively to local governance. The defections follow Plaid Cymru’s success in the May Senedd election, where the party secured two MSs for Sir Fynwy Torfaen.

MS Matthew Jones, also representing Sir Fynwy Torfaen, expressed his personal reaction to the news. He said: “I was devastated to hear of Sue’s experience in the Labour Group, knowing that she puts her heart and soul into her work as a Councillor.” Jones praised Riley’s integrity and expressed delight that she agreed Plaid Cymru was the right place for her values.

Jones also highlighted Garrick’s vision for a better Monmouthshire and a better Wales. He stated that her vision is just as apparent as Riley’s. He looked forward to seeing her hard work continue in the chamber and within the community.

The formation of this group positions Plaid Cymru to seek a greater presence on the council at next year’s local elections.