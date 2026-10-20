Anglesey and Gwynedd hit by major telecoms outage

📷 Photo credit: North Wales Live (Daily Post)

✍️ By Alun Lloyd Jones (North Wales Regional Bureau Chief) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 10:30 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Thousands of residents and businesses across Anglesey and Gwynedd were left without essential telecommunications services following a widespread outage that began on Sunday, 18 October 2026. The disruption severed broadband, fixed-line telephone, and mobile connectivity for many households, with some users reporting they remained offline for more than 24 hours. The incident has sparked significant concern over public safety and the resilience of rural communication infrastructure in North Wales.

The failure affected a broad geographic area, impacting both urban centres and isolated rural communities. Reports indicate that the loss of service extended beyond simple internet connectivity, including the inability to make or receive mobile calls in several parts of the region. This simultaneous loss of multiple communication channels created a critical gap in connectivity for those relying on digital services for daily life and safety.

Local resident Danielle Griffiths highlighted the severity of the situation, describing it as a major infrastructure failure rather than a minor technical glitch. She noted that official supplier network fault information identified multiple distinct incidents contributing to the chaos. These included a specific fault at the Valley exchange and a separate, significant incident affecting the Caernarfon area.

Ms Griffiths pointed to specific data indicating the magnitude of the Caernarfon incident, which was listed as affecting approximately 3,128 broadband connections and 1,172 Digital Voice services. This volume of affected lines underscores the extensive reach of the disruption within the county. The figures suggest that a substantial portion of the local population was rendered unable to communicate via traditional landline or internet-based phone services.

Particular concern has been raised regarding the safety of residents in remote rural areas where mobile coverage is often the primary backup communication method. With mobile networks also failing in several locations, isolated households lost their main link to the outside world. This dual failure of fixed and mobile networks removed the primary means for vulnerable residents to seek assistance or contact emergency services.

The loss of connectivity also posed risks to local healthcare providers and businesses that rely on electronic payment systems. Ms Griffiths warned that the simultaneous loss of broadband-dependent telephone services and mobile connectivity could escalate into a serious public safety issue. She emphasised that for those in remote communities, the inability to contact providers or report faults left them feeling isolated and unsupported during the outage.

Openreach, the company responsible for maintaining the UK’s telephone and broadband infrastructure, has apologised for the disruption caused to residents and businesses. A spokesperson explained that the fault occurred while engineers were installing new poles as part of the ongoing construction of a new Full Fibre broadband network in Anglesey. The company stated that some fibre cables were accidentally damaged during this installation process.

Repair teams worked through the weekend to address the damaged cables and restore services to affected customers. The spokesperson confirmed that engineers successfully repaired the cables and got customers back up and running by Monday evening. This timeline indicates that the majority of the disruption lasted for approximately 24 to 48 hours, depending on the specific location and type of service affected.

Openreach expressed gratitude to the public for their patience while the repair work was carried out. The company acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the loss of vital services during the weekend period. They emphasised their commitment to restoring connectivity as quickly as possible following the accidental damage to the infrastructure.

Despite the restoration of services for most users, some residents may still be experiencing intermittent issues or complete lack of connectivity. Openreach advised that anyone still facing problems should contact their specific service provider, the company to whom they pay their bills. These providers can then liaise directly with Openreach to investigate and resolve any remaining technical difficulties on individual lines.

The incident has prompted broader discussions about the reliability of telecommunications infrastructure during periods of significant network upgrade and expansion. While the rollout of Full Fibre technology aims to improve long-term connectivity, the short-term risks associated with installation work have become evident. Residents in Anglesey and Gwynedd are now waiting to confirm that their services have been fully and permanently restored.

Community leaders and residents are urging for greater transparency and clearer communication during future infrastructure projects. The lack of immediate public information regarding the scale and cause of the outage has been a point of criticism. Ensuring that vital communication channels remain robust, even during network upgrades, is seen as a priority for maintaining safety and economic stability in the region.