Welsh rugby united in grief over death of Jack Davies

Tributes pour in from across Wales for RGC and Caernarfon player Jack Davies, who has died aged 24, as clubs express their deepest condolences.

📷 Photo credit: North Wales Live (Daily Post)

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 8:16 pm 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Welsh rugby community has been plunged into deep mourning following the tragic death of Jack Cameron Wynne Davies, a dedicated player for both Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon and Rygbi Gogledd Cymru (RGC). The 24-year-old’s passing has united clubs across the nation in grief, with tributes pouring in from every corner of the sport. His death represents a devastating loss for the families, friends, and teammates who knew him well.

Official statements were released by his clubs, Super Rygbi Cymru side RGC, Caernarfon, and the Welsh Rugby Union, each paying their respects to the young athlete. The news has shocked the North Wales rugby scene, where Davies was a respected figure within the senior squads. His sudden departure has left a significant void in the local sporting community.

Clubs across the country have expressed their profound sadness at the loss of such a promising player. Newport RFC, a Super Rygbi rival, issued a statement describing the news as deeply saddening. They extended their “most heartfelt condolences to Jack’s family and loved ones, everyone associated with both clubs, his friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him during this incredibly difficult time.

The sentiment was echoed by Llandovery RFC, whose members are known as the Drovers. The club stated that everyone associated with them would be “deeply saddened to hear of the passing” of Davies. They reaffirmed their support for those affected, noting that their thoughts were with everyone impacted by this tragic event.

Cardiff Rugby also joined the chorus of tributes, acknowledging the “incredibly sad news” with a message of solidarity. Their statement focused on sending support to Jack’s family and friends, as well as the wider RGC community. The North Wales Referees Society similarly expressed that they were deeply saddened, offering their thoughts and prayers to those involved with both Caernarfon and RGC.

Davies had been a member of Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon since the age of 12, displaying early promise as an athlete. He developed through various youth squads before successfully joining the RGC pathway, a significant milestone for a young player in the region. His journey reflects the strong grassroots pipeline that supports Welsh rugby at the highest levels.

After his initial development, Davies transferred to Cardiff Metropolitan University to further his education. He completed a three-year degree in Physical Education and Sport, balancing his academic pursuits with his athletic ambitions. This period of study allowed him to refine his skills and knowledge before returning to his roots in North Wales.

Upon completing his degree, Davies returned to Caernarfon and RGC, rejoining their senior teams in 2023. His return marked a homecoming for a player who had grown up in the area and remained a key part of the club family. His presence in the senior squad was valued by both the players and the coaching staff.

Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon shared a moving tribute across their social media platforms, highlighting Davies’ long-standing connection to the club. They described him as having joined at 12 as a “very promising athlete” who developed in a variety of teams. The club emphasised that he was a “key part of the RGC and CR Caernarfon family.

The statement from Caernarfon noted that his death is a “devastating loss for everyone associated with both clubs. They expressed their deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. The club’s message underscored the close-knit nature of the rugby community in the region.

Clwb Rygbi Dinbych also offered their condolences in Welsh, stating: “Cydymdeimlad dwys i deulu a ffrindiau Jack a phawb yng Nghlwb Rygbi Caernarfon. Cwsg yn dawle Jack. This translates to deepest sympathies to Jack’s family and friends and everyone at Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon, wishing him rest in peace.

The use of Welsh in the tribute reflects the cultural identity of the clubs involved.

The widespread response from clubs ranging from Newport to Cardiff illustrates the interconnectedness of Welsh rugby. Despite competitive rivalries, the sport has come together to support those grieving. The collective outpouring of emotion highlights the significant impact Davies had on the community.

The death of Jack Cameron Wynne Davies at the age of 24 has left a lasting mark on the Welsh rugby landscape. His story serves as a poignant reminder of the lives lost too soon within the sporting world. The community continues to rally around his family in their time of need.

As tributes continue to be shared, the focus remains on supporting those closest to Davies. The rugby world stands united in its grief, honouring the memory of a player who was valued for his talent and character. His legacy will live on through the clubs and communities he served.

The incident has prompted a broader reflection on the well-being of young athletes within the sport. While the immediate focus is on mourning, the support networks within Welsh rugby have been activated to assist those affected. The unity displayed by clubs across the country is a testament to the strength of the rugby family.