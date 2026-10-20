England unchanged for World Cup clash vs France

Brian McDermott sticks with the squad that lost to Tonga as England face France in Perth, while England Women name a shock call for Australia.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 6:00 pm 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

England’s Rugby League World Cup campaign continues in Perth on Saturday, with head coach Brian McDermott sticking to the same 19-man squad that suffered a heavy defeat to Tonga in the tournament opener. The side faces France at 7.35am BST, aiming to recover from the 30-12 loss that marked their entry into the competition. McDermott has made no changes to the starting fifteen, signalling a desire for stability despite the early setback.

AJ Brimson retains his position at full-back, while Jack Welsby is again named as an interchange player. Luke Thompson starts at prop in the absence of Morgan Knowles, who sustained an injury in the lead-up to the opening match. Veteran centre Kallum Watkins remains listed among the reserves, chasing a cap at his fourth World Cup appearance.

Notably, there remains no place in the squad for Mikey Lewis, who was also absent for the game against Tonga. Under World Cup regulations, each team can name a six-player bench, but only four of those players are permitted to come on during the match. In the previous fixture, Welsby and Warrington Wolves winger Matty Ashton were unused substitutes, with Wigan Warriors speedster Zach Eckersley preferred in the starting line-up.

France, by contrast, has made several tactical adjustments to their selection. Toulouse playmaker Thomas Lacans has been promoted to start at five-eighth, forcing Cesar Rouge to move to the bench. Romeo Tropis comes in at centre, which pushes Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet out to the wing and sees Leo Darrelatour drop out of the starting side.

Skipper Ben Garcia has shifted from hooker to lock, while Amir Bourouh joins the starting side at No 9. A change in the front-row sees Julian Bousquet come in at prop for Lambert Belmas, who has been moved to the bench. These changes suggest a desire to refresh the engine room and adjust the attacking structure ahead of the clash.

Meanwhile, the England Women’s side began their World Cup campaign with a significant victory over Wales in Perth. Head coach Stuart Barrow has made a notable selection call for Saturday’s match against Australia, calling in 19-year-old Jenna Foubister to wear the No 7 shirt. Foubister will partner Isabel Rowe in the halves, having been named Woman of Steel after a standout year in the Super League.

Foubister came off the bench in last week’s win over Wales, and her promotion reflects her recent form. Consequently, Georgia Roche shifts to the interchange role. Molly Jones has been named to replace Georgia Wilson in the centres, while Liv Wood steps in at prop in place of Mary Coleman.

Lucie Sams is the new face on the interchange for the women’s squad.

For Australia, Dragons recruit Makenzie Weale and former sevens star Sariah Paki are in line for Test debuts after being named on the interchange. Coach Jess Skinner has made a handful of changes to the side that defeated Samoa last week, with Abbi Church coming in on the wing. Julia Robinson shifts to centre, while Jess Sergis has been rested for the fixture.

Tiana Penitani Gray will line up in the back-row, with Kezie Apps also rested for the match. Quincy Dodd has come on to the bench, adding depth to the Australian selection. The clash in Perth offers a crucial opportunity for both women’s teams to set the tone for their respective group campaigns.

The men’s England squad will next face Papua New Guinea in Wollongong on October 30. The team must now focus on regaining momentum after the disappointing start to their World Cup journey. The Perth fixture against France serves as a vital test of their resilience and tactical discipline.

With the squad unchanged, the onus is on the players to deliver a performance that reflects the quality of the individuals named. The absence of Lewis continues to be a talking point, but McDermott’s decision to stick with the current group underscores a belief in the collective unit. Fans will be looking for a more competitive display as the tournament progresses.

The women’s team, having started with a win, will look to build on that positive result against a strong Australian opposition. The introduction of young talent like Foubister adds an element of excitement to the England Women’s setup. Both squads now turn their attention to the immediate task at hand, with the World Cup stage providing a high-pressure environment for all involved.

The Perth venue will host both matches, offering a dual spectacle of Rugby League action. The men’s game kicks off at 7.35am BST, providing an early morning fixture for viewers in the UK. The women’s match follows, continuing the momentum of the tournament.

All eyes will be on how the teams adapt to the conditions and the intensity of international competition.

England’s men’s squad includes AJ Brimson, Dom Young, Hugo Savala, Herbie Farnworth, Zach Eckersley, George Williams, Harry Smith, Max King, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, and Victor Radley in the starting fifteen. The interchange players are Jez Litten, Ben Currie, Ethan Havard, Sam Walters, Jack Welsby, and Matty Ashton. France’s starting line-up features Arthur Mourgue, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Latrell Siegwalt, Roméo Tropis, Benjamin Laguerre, Thomas Lacans, Théo Fages, Romain Navarrete, Amir Bourouh, Julian Bousquet, Arthur Romano, Mathieu Jussaume, and captain Benjamin Garcia.

Their interchange players are César Rougé, Lambert Belmas, Mathieu Cozza, and Louis Grossemy.

The England Women’s starting XV comprises Fran Goldthorpe, Anna Davies, Molly Jones, Connie Boyd, Amelia Brown, Izzy Rowe, Jenna Foubister, Liv Wood, Keara Bennett, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Jasmin Strange, Eva Hunter, and Megan Williams. The interchange players are Jodie Cunningham, Vicky Whitfield, Georgia Roche, and Lucie Sams. Australia’s starting team includes Tamika Upton, Jaime Chapman, Julia Robinson, Isabelle Kelly, Abbi Church, Jocelyn Kelleher, Tarryn Aiken, Millie Elliott, Olivia Higgins, Simaima Taufa, Tiana Penitani Gray, Shaylee Bent, and Olivia Kernick.

Their interchange players are Quincy Dodd, Sarah Togatuki, Makenzie Weale, and Sariah Paki.