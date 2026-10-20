Shane Lowry joins Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf in TGL’s first trade

The move sees Boston Common Golf acquire Lowry while The Bay receives the fourth‑round selection in the 2027 roster formation process, the right to swap one selection position…

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 6:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Shane Lowry has switched allegiance from The Bay Golf Club to Boston Common Golf, completing the first player trade in the history of the TMRW Golf League (TGL) ahead of the 2027 season.

The move sees Boston Common Golf acquire Lowry while The Bay receives the fourth‑round selection in the 2027 roster formation process, the right to swap one selection position with Boston Common during one of the next three off‑seasons and additional commercial considerations.

Lowry expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m delighted to be joining Boston Common Golf.” Having Rory alongside me and being part of this group makes it particularly exciting, and I’m looking forward to helping the team bring a championship to Boston.

Co‑founder of TGL and Boston Common Golf founding member Rory McIlroy added, “Shane is a great friend and someone I love having alongside me in team competition,” and noted, “We’ve had some special wins together, including at the Zurich Classic, and I know the quality of his game and how much he cares about winning for his teammates.” I’m delighted to welcome him to Boston Common Golf and excited about what we can achieve together this season.

The familiarity between Lowry and McIlroy, forged through past victories such as the Zurich Classic, is expected to give Boston Common Golf one of the most recognisable partnerships entering the new season. Their combined experience could prove decisive in the league’s fast‑paced match‑play format.

Roster sizes have been expanded from four to five players per team, providing greater depth and strategic flexibility. While only three players will compete in each match at the SoFi Centre, the additional slot allows coaches to rotate talent and respond to form or injury concerns.

For the first time, the league welcomes Motor City Golf Club as a seventh franchise, with Jackson Koivun and Brooks Koepka headline the new line‑up. The addition brings the total to Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, The Bay Golf Club and Motor City Golf Club.

Motor City’s entry coincides with the debut of Alex Fitzpatrick alongside his brother Matt, while The Bay retains Open champion Ryan Fox among its ranks. The expanded field promises a more competitive landscape as teams vie for the inaugural seventh‑team title.

The roster process began with the six returning clubs, each permitted to retain up to four players from their 2026 line‑up. Alternates such as Akshay Bhatia (Jupiter Links GC) and Chris Gotterup (Atlanta Drive) who featured in 2026 remained eligible for retention.

Following the retention window, clubs were required to fill their squads to five players. Although three will be selected for each match, the extra position offers managers greater leeway to craft line‑ups that exploit opponent weaknesses and manage player fatigue over the season.

Boston Common Golf enters the campaign with heightened expectations, bolstered by Lowry’s arrival and McIlroy’s leadership. Their aim is to translate the partnership’s past successes into a championship bid in the newly expanded league.

The Bay Golf Club, meanwhile, bolsters its future prospects with the fourth‑round pick and the flexibility to swap a selection position, while retaining a strong core that includes Ryan Fox, Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark.

Fans can follow the DP World Tour’s Genesis Championship in South Korea, broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 4 a.m. on Thursday, offering a glimpse of the talent that will populate the TGL roster next year.