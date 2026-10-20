Three children injured in Newport school bus bridge crash

📷 Photo credit: North Wales Live (Daily Post)

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 10:30 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Three children were rushed to hospital after a school bus collided with a railway bridge near Newport station this morning, causing significant disruption to rail services across the region. The vehicle sustained severe damage, with the roof ripped off the bus, though authorities confirmed that no one suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, where paramedics assessed the young passengers with the assistance of a nearby nursery that opened its doors to provide immediate support.

Gwent Police confirmed that officers attended the incident alongside crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service. The collision involved the school bus and the railway infrastructure, resulting in three children sustaining injuries that required medical attention. A spokesperson for the force stated that the children’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, offering some relief to families and the wider community.

Jo Townsend, the mother of one of the injured children, received a distressing phone call at 7.45am from her son informing her of the crash. She rushed to the scene and found that a local nursery had opened its doors to allow paramedics to assess the children in a safe environment. Her account highlights the immediate and coordinated response by local businesses and emergency personnel in the critical minutes following the accident.

The impact of the collision blocked the railway lines, leading to widespread delays and cancellations for commuters and travellers. Rail operators CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, and Transport for Wales were all affected by the incident, which occurred between Newport and Cwmbran. Transport for Wales warned passengers that services in both directions between Newport and Hereford could be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled entirely.

The disruption caused significant inconvenience for those relying on public transport to travel to work or school. Passengers were advised to check for updates before travelling, as the lines remained blocked while emergency services attended to the scene. The incident underscores the vulnerability of rail infrastructure to such collisions and the immediate knock-on effects for regional connectivity.

A spokesperson for the bus operator confirmed that the incident involved one of their vehicles and the railway bridge at Maindee West, Newport. The company stated that they take matters of safety extremely seriously and that the welfare of everyone involved remains their top priority. They expressed their wishes for a swift recovery for those affected and confirmed they are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities.

The operator acknowledged the disruption caused to rail passengers and apologised for the inconvenience. They emphasised that a full investigation is ongoing and that it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage. The company reiterated that the safety of their passengers, colleagues, and the wider public is their primary concern during this difficult time.

Newport City Council identified the two schools involved in the crash as Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed and St Julian’s School. In a statement, the council said their initial and ongoing priority is the wellbeing of those involved in the incident. They expressed gratitude to the local nursery for supporting the initial response and noted that their education department will continue to offer support through the schools to those affected.

The council confirmed that there will naturally be a formal investigation into the incident, and they pledged to fully support that process. This collaborative approach between local authorities, emergency services, and transport operators aims to establish the full circumstances of the crash. The community has rallied around the affected families, with local businesses and residents offering support and comfort to the children and their parents.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on the recovery of the three children and the restoration of normal rail services. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety protocols in public transport and the need for robust infrastructure protection. All parties involved are working together to ensure that such an incident does not happen again and to provide the necessary support to those impacted.

The full extent of the damage to the railway bridge and the bus is yet to be determined, but the severity of the collision is evident from the reports of the roof being ripped off the vehicle. Emergency services are expected to remain at the scene for some time to complete their assessments and clear the area. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to monitor official channels for the latest updates on service resumption.