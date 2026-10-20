England thrashed by Pakistan in Rawalpindi ODI

The contest unfolded at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, a venue known for its lively crowds and spin‑friendly pitches. Both sides entered the game with the aim of establishing momentum…

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 7:45 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

England suffered an 87‑run loss to Pakistan in Rawalpindi, the opening encounter of a three‑team One‑Day International tri‑series, leaving the visitors with a heavy early setback.

The contest unfolded at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, a venue known for its lively crowds and spin‑friendly pitches. Both sides entered the game with the aim of establishing momentum in a series that also features Sri Lanka.

Pakistan seized control early, building a solid total that England could not chase. The hosts’ disciplined batting and effective use of the conditions forced the visitors into a prolonged collapse.

Arafat Minhas emerged as the standout for Pakistan, contributing significantly with both bat and ball. His all‑round display helped cement the team’s dominance and proved decisive in the final margin.

England’s batting line‑up struggled to find rhythm, with wickets falling at regular intervals. The inability to construct partnerships left the side well short of the target set by Pakistan.

The defeat highlights concerns over England’s adaptability to sub‑continental conditions, particularly against quality spin and disciplined seam bowling. Their bowlers also found it difficult to restrict Pakistan’s scoring rate.

Team management will now face pressure to address the batting frailties exposed in Rawalpindi, while seeking to sharpen the bowlers’ strategies for the remainder of the series.

England’s next assignment arrives on Thursday when they meet Sri Lanka in the second match of the tri‑series. The encounter is scheduled to begin at 9.00 am, with the broadcast commencing at 8.30 am.

The clash offers England a chance to recover points and restore confidence ahead of the series’ concluding fixtures.

Sky Sports Cricket will provide live coverage of the England‑Sri Lanka game, with commentary and analysis from the network’s cricket team. Viewers can tune in from 8.30 am to catch the pre‑match build‑up.

Sky Sports’ dedicated cricket channel ensures that fans across the UK can follow the action in real time, with expert insights throughout the match.

Supporters expressed disappointment after the Rawalpindi loss, noting the need for a swift response from the England side. Social media commentary reflected concerns about the team’s form and readiness for the challenges ahead.

Despite the setback, many fans remain hopeful that the squad can adapt and deliver a stronger performance against Sri Lanka.

The tri‑series now presents England with a critical juncture to regroup and refine their game plan. Success in the upcoming match will be essential to keeping their campaign alive.

With the next fixture looming, the England camp will focus on addressing the issues exposed in Rawalpindi, aiming to restore balance between bat and ball.