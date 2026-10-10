Polanski faces mounting pressure after by‑election loss and Zionism motion

Zack Polanski confronts calls for resignation as the Green Party grapples with a by‑election defeat and a controversial Zionism motion.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 9:55 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Zack Polanski’s tenure as leader of the Green Party has come under intense scrutiny following the party’s defeat in the Holborn and St Pancras by‑election and a controversial motion on Zionism approved at the party’s recent conference.

The Greens managed to lift their vote share in the traditionally safe Labour seat, a result Polanski tried to frame as a positive swing.

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Nevertheless, the loss has amplified criticism of his leadership, especially as the party’s conference last weekend passed a motion describing Zionism as racism.

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Polanski did not take part in the vote and on Friday sought to distance himself from the wording, saying he would have backed an amended version.

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He told Sky News: “Ultimately, I agree with the substance of the motion.” Where I disagree is the idea the Green Party should be deciding what the future of the region looks like.”

The chairwoman of the Jewish Greens, Vivien Lichtenstein, said she was considering leaving the party and labelled Polanski’s absence from the debate a “dereliction of duty”.

Former party leader Caroline Lucas, speaking on the BBC’s Any Questions programme, urged Polanski to apologise for missing the vote and for “the hurt that has been caused to so many people”.

Lucas stopped short of demanding his resignation but warned of “huge issues” that the leader must address.

She warned that “entryism” had infiltrated the party, with activists joining solely to back last weekend’s motion.

Lucas added: “I think we need to make our party structures much more robust so it’s not the case going forward that 1,000 members – some of whom, frankly, have been encouraged to join the party simply to push this motion through – 1,000 members should not be deciding a policy of such significance on behalf of 220,000 members.”

Polanski replied that the decision on his future rests with Green Party members, with a scheduled leadership election due next summer.

He told Sky News: “That’s going to be up to the members and that’s going to be up to the leadership election that happens next summer.”

Polanski added that many supporters were “never been prouder to be a Green Party member”, suggesting a split between the party base and the wider public.

A YouGov poll released on Friday showed 47 % of Green voters believed Polanski should remain leader, while 22 % favoured his removal.

Among the broader electorate, only 20 % supported his continued leadership, 34 % called for his resignation and 47 % were undecided.

The poll highlights a stark contrast between the party’s core supporters and the general public’s perception of Polanski’s stewardship.

Party officials have not indicated any immediate move to trigger a leadership contest, leaving the issue to be decided at the next scheduled election.

In the meantime, the Green Party faces pressure to clarify its stance on the Zionism motion and to rebuild trust with both its Jewish members and the wider electorate.

The coming months will test whether Polanski can retain the confidence of the party’s grassroots while navigating the fallout from a contentious policy decision and a disappointing by‑election result.