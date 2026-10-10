Joanna Page returns to Barry Island for new Shift the Thrift series

Joanna Page leads the second series of Shift the Thrift, travelling to 12 UK towns and returning to Barry Island to hunt charity‑shop treasures for local causes.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 9:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Joanna Page is set to reprise her role as the face of the BBC Daytime series Shift the Thrift, returning to the iconic Barry Island backdrop that first linked her to the beloved sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

The second series will comprise twelve half‑hour episodes that follow Page and a team of expert thrifters as they criss‑cross England and Wales in search of hidden gems within charity shops.

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From the valleys of Aberdare to the historic streets of Cirencester, the itinerary also includes Cardigan, Neath, Leamington Spa, Frome, Prestatyn, Welshpool, Ilkley, Lytham, Bakewell and a final stop back on Barry Island.

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Each instalment pits two teams against the clock, challenging them to source, up‑cycle and auction their finds, with all proceeds earmarked for charities chosen by the contestants.

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“I love the excitement of finding something amazing for a bargain price and then seeing what you can do with it, and it’s brilliant that we’re getting to explore even more towns and communities across England and Wales.”

Page’s enthusiasm reflects the programme’s blend of sustainability, creativity and local storytelling, a formula that resonated strongly with viewers during the first run.

Executive Producer and One Tribe co‑founder Owen Gay highlighted the audience appetite for the format.

“The response to the first series showed just how much appetite there is for a format that combines the thrill of the hunt with creativity, sustainability and great local stories.”

BBC Daytime commissioning editor Lindsay Bradbury added that the show taps into a growing cultural trend.

“Shift the Thrift has struck a real chord with our audience.”

Julian Carey, commissioning editor for BBC Cymru Wales, echoed the sentiment, noting the surge in interest for vintage and pre‑loved items.

“Vintage clothing, pre‑loved furniture and upscaled bargains have never been more popular and audiences really responded to the first series and the way Jo and the team went treasure hunting on our high streets.”

The series will be filmed on location, allowing local shop owners and residents to showcase the character of their high streets while contributing to charitable causes.

Barry Island, long associated with the fictional town of “Llanbobl” from Gavin & Stacey, will serve as a nostalgic anchor point, offering fans a chance to see the seaside resort through a new, charitable lens.

Shift the Thrift returns to BBC One daytime slots later this year, promising a blend of competition, craftsmanship and community spirit that aligns with the broadcaster’s commitment to sustainable programming.

Viewers can anticipate a mix of surprising finds, rapid transformations and live‑streamed auctions that aim to turn modest donations into meaningful support for local charities across the UK.