Russo Hat-Trick Seals Arsenal Win Over Benfica

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 30, 2026 at 2:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Arsenal Women secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Benfica in the Women’s Champions League league phase, propelled by a historic hat-trick from Alessia Russo. The striker’s performance cemented her status as the highest-ever English goalscorer in the competition’s history, overtaking the previous benchmark set by Fran Kirby. The win marks a significant turning point for the Gunners, who have now won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Russo’s first goal arrived in the 29th minute, a low, diagonal effort that beat goalkeeper Lena Pauels to put Arsenal ahead. This strike matched Kirby’s record of 21 goals, setting the stage for a record-breaking evening at Borehamwood Stadium. The atmosphere was electric as the home side looked to build on their recent momentum.

In the 66th minute, Russo glanced home a header from Steph Catley’s corner, moving her tally to 22 goals. This strike officially made her the outright record holder for English goals in the Women’s Champions League. Her clinical finish demonstrated the quality and composure that have defined her career at the top level.

Arsenal’s dominance continued as Caitlin Foord was fouled by Catarina Amado in the box, earning the visitors a penalty in the 77th minute. Russo stepped up to the spot in the 79th minute, calmly converting to complete her hat-trick and take her total to 23 goals. The penalty was a fitting conclusion to an individual masterclass that left little for Benfica to contest.

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers praised her captain’s all-around contribution, describing her as “everything” in a post-match interview with Disney+. Slegers highlighted Russo’s humility and dedication, noting that she “does everything to the fullest” and brings immense quality to the squad. The manager emphasised that Russo’s leadership was crucial, particularly as she captained the team for the second time in her career.

Slegers also commended the collective effort of the group, stating that the team has “so many good personalities” who care for each other. She noted that the victory was important after a period where results and performances had been inconsistent. The manager expressed pride in how the players backed up their North London derby win with a strong European display.

Russo herself reflected on the importance of the win, stating that it was “really important after building some momentum against Spurs.” She noted that the team had agreed the derby would mean little if they did not back it up with a performance in Europe. The striker expressed her love for playing in the Champions League, particularly with Arsenal as they continue to build their project.

The match also saw England manager Sarina Wiegman in attendance, who would have been impressed by the form of both Russo and Georgia Stanway. Stanway was also named captain for the second time in her career, highlighting the depth of leadership within the squad. The presence of the national team boss underscored the significance of the occasion for the players.

Despite the comprehensive victory, there was a minor blemish when Russo was flagged offside in the build-up to a late fourth goal by Foord. The goal was ruled out, but the near-miss highlighted the team’s continued attacking threat throughout the match. Benfica’s goalkeeper Lena Pauels made several key saves, including stopping a header from Russo and a shot from Smith, keeping the scoreline from becoming even more lopsided.

Arsenal now sit second in the Champions League table, having alleviated pressure following a poor start to the season. Their next European fixture is a crucial away match against Barcelona on November 12. The Gunners will look to replicate their recent form against the team they beat to win the title in 2025.

The victory at Borehamwood has provided a significant boost to Arsenal’s confidence as they look to progress further in the competition. The team’s ability to create chances and maintain discipline in the press was praised by Slegers as a key factor in their success. With Russo in such prolific form, Arsenal are well-placed to challenge for another European honour.