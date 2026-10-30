Chelsea Women beat Roma 2-0 in Champions League

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 30, 2026 at 3:00 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Chelsea Women extended their impressive unbeaten run in the Women’s Champions League, securing a decisive 2-0 victory over Roma in London. The win marks a second triumph in three European matches for Sonia Bompastor’s side, reinforcing their status as serious contenders in the competition.

The match began with high expectations, yet the first half proved frustrating for the hosts as they failed to convert their dominance into goals. Eyebrows were raised when manager Sonia Bompastor made bold tactical changes at the interval, replacing Lauren James and Alyssa Thompson after a wasteful opening period.

The decision quickly proved prescient, as substitute Ellie Carpenter found the net just six minutes after coming off the bench. The Australian international squeezed home the opener, breaking the deadlock and shifting the momentum firmly in Chelsea’s favour.

Despite the early goal, Chelsea struggled to seal the game with further chances squandered by other substitutes. Melvine Malard and Sjoeke Nusken, who also featured from the bench, missed significant opportunities to put the result beyond doubt.

The second goal arrived in the dying moments of regular time, with defender Kadeisha Buchanan rising highest in the box to head home Wieke Kaptein’s cross. This late strike ensured a clean sheet and a comfortable victory, highlighting the squad’s depth and resilience.

Bompastor acknowledged the defensive solidity as a key factor in the team’s progress, noting the importance of a strong defensive base for deep European runs. She expressed confidence in the squad’s quality, stating, “With the quality we have in the team, I am confident we will always create chances.”

The head coach defended her decision to make significant changes at half-time, citing the need for players who could impact the game more effectively. She explained, “We had a game plan and I don’t think, as a team, we performed well enough.” Sometimes you have to make adjustments.

Bompastor emphasised her commitment to giving players freedom to express themselves, but noted that she took the lead in the first half due to dissatisfaction with the performance. She added, “The runs in behind were the element I had in my mind when I brought those two players in.”

Carpenter, who played a pivotal role in the victory, reflected on the team’s response to the coach’s instructions at the break. She stated, “First half we struggled to score but we had good opportunities and at half-time the coach said we need to put away our chances.”

The Australian international expressed satisfaction with her contribution, highlighting her desire to help the team attack and score goals. She remarked, “I’m happy I did and scored and helped the team get three points tonight.”

Chelsea’s victory maintains their perfect record in the league phase, moving them momentarily to the top of the table. The club now looks ahead to their final three league phase fixtures, which will determine their position in the group.

Upcoming opponents include Hacken, Paris Saint-Germain, and Leuven, presenting a challenging schedule for the London side. Bompastor’s team will need to maintain their defensive discipline and improve their finishing to navigate these tough encounters.

The clean sheet was the third for Chelsea in the competition, a statistic Bompastor praised as essential for long-term success. She noted, “It is good to have three clean sheets.” When you want to go far, you need a solid defensive base.

Carpenter’s performance underscores the value of Chelsea’s bench, with multiple substitutes contributing directly to the result. The manager’s willingness to make bold changes has paid dividends, demonstrating the squad’s depth and tactical flexibility.

As the league phase progresses, Chelsea’s ability to adapt and perform under pressure will be crucial. The team’s current form suggests they are well-positioned to challenge for a top spot in the standings.

The victory over Roma serves as a statement of intent, showcasing Chelsea’s defensive resilience and attacking threat. With key players like Buchanan and Carpenter finding their rhythm, the outlook for the remainder of the European campaign remains positive.

Bompastor’s tactical approach, prioritising defensive stability while seeking impactful substitutions, has proven effective so far. The team’s ability to score late goals, as seen with Buchanan’s header, adds another dimension to their attacking repertoire.

As Chelsea prepare for their next fixtures, the focus will remain on converting chances and maintaining their clean sheet record. The squad’s confidence, bolstered by recent results, provides a strong foundation for the challenges ahead.

The match against Roma highlighted the importance of squad rotation and tactical flexibility in a long European campaign. Chelsea’s ability to adjust mid-game and secure a win reflects the maturity and depth of the current squad.

With three matches remaining in the league phase, every point will be vital in securing a favourable position. The team’s current trajectory suggests they are on course for a strong finish to the group stage.

Bompastor’s comments on the need for confidence in scoring indicate an area for continued development. However, the defensive record provides a solid platform from which to build further success.

The victory over Roma is a significant milestone in Chelsea’s European journey, demonstrating their capability to compete at the highest level. The team’s performance, particularly in the second half, offers encouragement for future matches.

As the competition intensifies, Chelsea’s blend of experience and youth will be tested against top-tier opposition. The squad’s ability to adapt and perform consistently will be key to their ultimate success in the Women’s Champions League.