Kayla Allen: From Garden Boxer to Zuffa Star

The self-taught fighter became the first woman to sign with Zuffa Boxing after a rapid rise from YouTube tutorials to the GB squad.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 30, 2026 at 12:01 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Kayla Allen’s meteoric rise from a self-taught amateur in her back garden to a star professional prospect has captivated the boxing world. The fighter, who initially pursued ambitions in football, began her boxing journey during the pandemic lockdown by studying YouTube tutorials. Her rapid ascent has seen her join the Great Britain squad and become the first woman to sign with Zuffa Boxing.

Allen’s unique path to the professional ranks defies traditional boxing narratives. She started training at the age of 18, relying entirely on online resources to master the fundamentals of the sport. This unconventional beginning has laid the foundation for a career characterised by determination and rapid skill acquisition.

Reflecting on her origins, Allen described learning the art of boxing in her back garden as an 18-year-old. She meticulously studied videos on YouTube, analysing the techniques of legends such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, and Anthony Joshua. After mastering the basics of throwing a jab, she moved to a local boxing gym to refine her skills.

“I watched videos on YouTube, how to throw a jab, watched Mayweather, Mike Tyson, AJ, I just studied the sport and then went down to the local boxing gym, did a couple of white-collar fights and now we’re here,” Allen explained. This grassroots approach allowed her to develop a distinct style before entering the competitive amateur circuit.

Her confidence was evident from the very start of her sporting career. Allen maintained a mindset focused on excellence, regardless of the discipline she pursued. This unwavering belief in her own potential drove her through the early stages of her training.

Allen’s first major amateur tournament was the Golden Girl, a significant international competition held in Sweden. She emerged victorious from this high-profile event, marking a significant milestone in her developing career. Her performance at the national championships further solidified her status as a top-tier talent.

The speed of her progression through the ranks was remarkable. Within six months of starting, she was selected for the England squad, and just eight months later, she earned a place on the GB team. This trajectory highlighted both her natural ability and the effectiveness of the support systems around her.

“Within six months I was on England and then within eight months I was on GB.” That’s work, credit to my coaches and credit to myself, and the GB system and the England system to allow me to get to where I needed to be. It’s a blessing.

I’m glad to be here and it’s a good opportunity,” Allen stated. She acknowledged the role of her coaches and the structured pathways provided by the national systems in her success.

Allen’s breakthrough into professional boxing came with a historic signing. She became the first female fighter to join the Zuffa Boxing roster, a move that signals a new era for women in the sport. This landmark contract underscores the growing prominence of female boxers on the global stage.

Her presence in the professional ranks is viewed as a catalyst for future generations. Allen believes her journey demonstrates that barriers can be overcome with dedication and hard work. She aims to inspire other young women to pursue their ambitions in boxing.

“Where’s the girls at?” I’m here now, so let’s go! It helps other females coming through, that nothing’s impossible,” she said.

Her message is one of empowerment, encouraging aspiring fighters to believe in their own potential regardless of their background.

As she prepares for her second professional fight, Allen is focused on delivering a high-energy performance. She promises to bring an explosive style to the ring, characterised by knockout power and relentless aggression. Her approach is designed to captivate audiences and establish her identity as a formidable competitor.

“Explosive, knockouts, just explosive energy, I’m going to bring ferocity to the ring… When I step into that ring it’s game on for me,” Allen declared. She emphasises the importance of authenticity, stating that she fights as herself rather than trying to emulate others.

“Any fight I go into, whether it’s the first debut, the second fight or a world title fight, everyone’s getting dealt with the same.” It’s always been exciting, it’s never been boring. So for me it’s not about being someone else, it’s about being myself, and the best Kayla beats anybody on the night,” she added.

This consistent mindset ensures that each bout is approached with the same intensity and focus.

Allen is determined to create a unique legacy in the sport. She views her career as an opportunity to forge her own name in female boxing. Her journey from a garden in lockdown to the professional spotlight is a testament to her resilience and talent.

“It’s creating my own legacy, one of one, and creating my own name for female boxing.” It started in a unique way and it’ll finish in a unique way as well. I do everything my own way,” Allen concluded.

Her upcoming fight on November 7 will be a key moment in this ongoing narrative of self-determination and athletic excellence.