Charley Hull two off lead at LPGA Maybank Championship

England’s Charley Hull sits two shots behind Pauline Roussin-Bouchard after the opening round in Kuala Lumpur, with live coverage continuing on Friday.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 29, 2026 at 9:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

England’s Charley Hull has positioned herself just two shots behind the outright leader following the opening round of the LPGA’s Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The English star finished her first round with a strong finish, birdieing two of her final three holes to secure a competitive position on the leaderboard. This performance places her in a strong vantage point as the tournament progresses at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club.

France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard currently holds the outright lead, having shot a remarkable 8-under 64. She birdied her final three holes to seal her position at the top of the standings by a single stroke. Roussin-Bouchard, who began her rookie season on the tour in 2022, is still seeking her first professional victory on the LPGA circuit.

Despite the lead, Roussin-Bouchard faces stiff competition from several other players who have posted impressive scores. American Sophia Schubert, also a 2022 tour rookie, tied for second place with a 65. Schubert, like Roussin-Bouchard, has yet to claim a win but has recorded three career top-10 finishes.

Japanese player Miyu Yamashita also carded a 65, tying for second place alongside Schubert. Yamashita holds particular significance in this tournament, having won last year’s Malaysian event after a dramatic three-way play-off. Her experience in this specific venue adds a layer of intrigue to the current standings.

Another French competitor, Perrine Delacour, shot a 66 to tie for fourth place. She is level with Charley Hull, who also finished on 66. Hull’s late-round surge, highlighted by her birdies on the final stretch, suggests she has the momentum to challenge for the lead in the coming rounds.

The tournament has seen a significant withdrawal from one of its highest-profile participants. Haeran Ryu, a major winner this year at both the Women’s PGA Championship and the Evian Championship, pulled out before her first-round tee time. The reason for her withdrawal remains undisclosed, leaving a notable gap in the field.

Ryu was the highest-ranked player in the tournament, given the absence of world No 1 Nelly Korda and No 2 Jeeno Thitikul. Her departure shifts the focus to the remaining top seeds and the emerging leaders like Roussin-Bouchard and Hull. The competitive landscape is now more open than initially anticipated.

Recent form on the Asian swing has been dominated by Japanese players, a trend that continues to influence the tour’s dynamics. Last week, Yuri Yoshida claimed victory at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. This marked the fourth win of the season for a Japanese player on the LPGA Tour.

Yoshida joins Miyu Yamashita, Shiho Kuwaki, and Yuna Nishimura as Japanese winners this year. Yoshida herself posted a 69 on Thursday, maintaining her competitive edge. The dominance of Japanese golfers in the region adds another layer of complexity for international competitors.

Television coverage captured a striking scene of a 3-meter (10-foot) monitor lizard near one of the course’s lakes. The reptile was seen consuming a smaller animal, a vivid reminder of the natural environment surrounding the venue.

Such sights are part of the distinctive character of the late-season Asian swing. Players must navigate not only the golf course but also the unpredictable elements of the tropical setting. The four-week series concludes next week with the Toto Japan Classic at Omitama, outside Tokyo.

Live coverage of the Maybank Championship continues on Friday for viewers in the UK. Fans can watch the second round from 1.30am on Sky Sports Main Event. Additional coverage is available from 4am on Sky Sports Golf, ensuring comprehensive access to the tournament’s progression.

As the field heads into the second round, the battle for the lead will intensify. Hull’s proximity to the top spot offers a compelling narrative for British golf fans. The tournament’s conclusion in Japan will mark the end of a significant stretch of the LPGA calendar.