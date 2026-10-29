Carmarthenshire cyclists raise £4,360.75 for Prince Philip Hospital ward

The route took the cyclists through France, England, and Wales, covering hundreds of miles before they reached their destination in Burry Port. Upon their arrival, they were warmly…

📷 Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 29, 2026 at 2:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Three dedicated cyclists from Carmarthenshire have raised a remarkable £4,360.75 for Ward 9 at Prince Philip Hospital following an arduous journey from Paris to Burry Port. The fundraising effort was undertaken in memory of their close friend, Sonia Thomas, who passed away after a short stay in the Acute Stroke Unit. The trio, comprising Lisa Mitchell, Diana Davies, and Huw Davies, completed the challenge in July to honour the care and compassion shown to Sonia during her final days.

The route took the cyclists through France, England, and Wales, covering hundreds of miles before they reached their destination in Burry Port. Upon their arrival, they were warmly welcomed by family, friends, and staff members from Ward 9. The initiative served as a heartfelt tribute to Sonia, who was a keen cyclist and an active member of the local community.

Sonia Thomas, who was 81 years old at the time, had joined Diana, 72, and Lisa on their annual St Mary’s Church sponsored cycle from Swansea to Burry Port just last year. This annual event has become a significant tradition for the group, fostering a strong bond through shared physical activity and community spirit. Lisa Mitchell noted that her mother, Diana, has been an active cyclist for many years, serving as a major inspiration to those around her.

Diana’s athletic achievements extend well beyond local cycling events, having completed the Carten100 five times. She has also taken on incredible walking challenges, including the Camino trail, the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu, and Mount Kilimanjaro. Her determination and resilience have encouraged others to push their own physical boundaries and engage in charitable activities.

Lisa Mitchell was inspired to join her mother on the Carten when Diana turned 70, and she has since developed a deep love for cycling. She has completed the event a further two times, demonstrating her commitment to both fitness and fundraising. Last year, the pair cycled from London to Burry Port, raising more than £2,000 for Tenovus, a cancer charity.

This year’s challenge saw Lisa’s partner, Huw Davies, join the team, bringing his triathlon and Ironman experience to help plan and support the journey. His expertise proved invaluable in managing the logistics of such a long-distance ride across multiple countries. The collaboration allowed the group to tackle the route with greater confidence and strategic planning.

Reflecting on the experience, Diana Davies acknowledged that the challenge was certainly demanding, yet the group enjoyed every moment of the journey. They faced various weather conditions, including intense heat and rain on one day, but remained focused on their goal. It was rewarding to know that everyone back home was following their progress via social media, providing a sense of connection and support.

The cyclists expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported them generously, including those who took sponsor forms and helped raise such an amazing amount of money. Their collective effort highlighted the power of community support in achieving significant charitable goals. The positive response from the public underscored the importance of local engagement in health-related causes.

Sonia Jones, Sister on Ward 9, extended sincere thanks to Diana, Lisa, and Huw for their wonderful donation on behalf of the ward. She stated that their kindness is greatly appreciated and assured them that the funds will be put to good use to support and benefit patients receiving care on the ward. The staff also congratulated the cyclists on their amazing achievement, recognising the scale of their accomplishment.

The donation will directly assist in enhancing the services provided to patients at the Acute Stroke Unit. This support allows the hospital to offer care that goes beyond standard NHS provisions, ensuring that patients receive the best possible treatment. The contribution from the cyclists will make a tangible difference to the daily operations and patient experiences on Ward 9.

Claire Rumble, Fundraising Officer, described the challenge as incredible and expressed deep gratitude for the fundraising efforts and support received. She highlighted that the support of local communities enables the provision of services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda. Every donation received is extremely valuable in maintaining and improving these additional services.

The initiative serves as a testament to the strong link between local communities and healthcare providers in the region. By raising funds through personal challenges, individuals can make a meaningful impact on the health services available to their neighbours. The success of this campaign encourages others to consider similar ways to support local health charities and contribute to the well-being of the community.